Technology News
loading

Binance Onboards TikTok, Instagram Influencer Khaby to Bust Web3 Myths in Signature Style

With over 78 million followers on Instagram and over 145 million fans on TikTok, Khaby is one of the most followed social media influencers in the world.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 30 June 2022 18:54 IST
Binance Onboards TikTok, Instagram Influencer Khaby to Bust Web3 Myths in Signature Style

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Khaby Lame

Khaby has 8 million followers on Instagram and over 145 million fans on TikTok

Highlights
  • Khaby will be simplifying complex Web3 topics in his statement style
  • Binance has called Khaby a global cultural icon
  • Khaby has been curious about the Web3 space, he said

Binance has roped-in TikTok star Khaby Lame to create awareness around cryptocurrencies and Web3 via social media. Lame, 22, is a Senegalese social media celebrity based in Italy. With over 78 million followers on Instagram and over 145 million fans on TikTok, Khaby is one of the most followed social media influencers in the world. He rose to fame when his silent ‘life hack' videos, simplifying complicated actions, went viral some years ago.

This move from Binance comes at a time the crypto industry is going through a downtime. Clouded by fears of recessions and industrial slowdowns, the crypto sector shed out billions in recent months. Several investors pulled back their capital from crypto assets because of the prevailing situation of low-risk appetite.

Binance is concerned that misinformation around the Web3 sector could further delay mass adoption of these newer technologies, that are already facing regulatory uncertainties in several parts of the world.

“With so much nuance around Web 3 and misinformation in the world, it was a perfect match to have Khaby on board to help debunk some of the myths around this space. Khaby has become a cultural icon. We love his charm and sense of humour, and think it will bring relevance and relatability as we scale Web3 adoption,” said James Rothwell, Global Vice President of Marketing, Binance while commenting on the subject.

In his statement, Khaby revealed he has been curious and intrigued about the Web3 space himself. This drove him to accept Binance's offer.

“I jumped at the chance to partner with a leader like Binance because it aligns perfectly with what I usually do: make complex stuff easy and fun for everyone,” the influencer noted. Binance announced Khaby as its ‘Brand Ambassador' via a Twitter post.

In the post, the company revealed that it will be launching Khaby-exclusive NFT collections and drive crypto education.

Binance has been making the headlines for an array of recent announcements despite the ongoing crypto market slump.

Earlier this month, it announced a flagship programme for VIP and institutional investors.

Last week, Binance US said it was expecting to raise around $50 million (roughly Rs. 390 crore) in funding the continuation of its seed round of investments in the coming days.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency, Web3, Khaby
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Alleged BIS Listing Suggests India Launch Soon

Related Stories

Binance Onboards TikTok, Instagram Influencer Khaby to Bust Web3 Myths in Signature Style
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  3. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  4. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  6. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  7. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Fawad Khan’s Role in the MCU
  8. Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display, 3-Day Battery Life Now Official
  9. Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max Launched in India: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 Launch Set for July 4, Teased to Feature 4K OLED display
  2. Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Binance Onboards TikTok, Instagram Influencer Khaby to Bust Web3 Myths in Signature Style
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Alleged BIS Listing Suggests India Launch Soon
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders to Go Live in India From Tomorrow, Flipkart Suggests
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped, OnePlus 10T High-Res Renders Leaked
  7. Major OTT Release Date: Adivi Sesh-Led Movie to Release July 3 on Netflix
  8. Defy Gravity Z TWS Budget Earbuds With Upto 50-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  9. Cryptocurrencies a ‘Clear Danger’, Warns RBI Governor Amid Global Crypto Uncertainty
  10. MicroStrategy Adds Another 480 Bitcoin to Its Reserves Despite BTC Dropping in Value Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.