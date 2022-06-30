Binance has roped-in TikTok star Khaby Lame to create awareness around cryptocurrencies and Web3 via social media. Lame, 22, is a Senegalese social media celebrity based in Italy. With over 78 million followers on Instagram and over 145 million fans on TikTok, Khaby is one of the most followed social media influencers in the world. He rose to fame when his silent ‘life hack' videos, simplifying complicated actions, went viral some years ago.

This move from Binance comes at a time the crypto industry is going through a downtime. Clouded by fears of recessions and industrial slowdowns, the crypto sector shed out billions in recent months. Several investors pulled back their capital from crypto assets because of the prevailing situation of low-risk appetite.

Binance is concerned that misinformation around the Web3 sector could further delay mass adoption of these newer technologies, that are already facing regulatory uncertainties in several parts of the world.

“With so much nuance around Web 3 and misinformation in the world, it was a perfect match to have Khaby on board to help debunk some of the myths around this space. Khaby has become a cultural icon. We love his charm and sense of humour, and think it will bring relevance and relatability as we scale Web3 adoption,” said James Rothwell, Global Vice President of Marketing, Binance while commenting on the subject.

In his statement, Khaby revealed he has been curious and intrigued about the Web3 space himself. This drove him to accept Binance's offer.

“I jumped at the chance to partner with a leader like Binance because it aligns perfectly with what I usually do: make complex stuff easy and fun for everyone,” the influencer noted. Binance announced Khaby as its ‘Brand Ambassador' via a Twitter post.

In the post, the company revealed that it will be launching Khaby-exclusive NFT collections and drive crypto education.

Meet our new brand ambassador @KhabyLame, the most followed creator on TikTok ????????



Through this partnership we will:

????Drive crypto education

????Launch exclusive Khaby Lame NFT collections

????Debunk crypto & Web3 myths

????Grow the industry & #Binance ecosystem



Welcome aboard Khaby! pic.twitter.com/pZi36Lcwl7 — Binance (@binance) June 30, 2022

Binance has been making the headlines for an array of recent announcements despite the ongoing crypto market slump.

Earlier this month, it announced a flagship programme for VIP and institutional investors.

Last week, Binance US said it was expecting to raise around $50 million (roughly Rs. 390 crore) in funding the continuation of its seed round of investments in the coming days.