Technology News
loading

Binance in Talks to Create Crypto-Centric Hub In Nigeria

This initiative, backed by Binance, is also being supported by the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 7 September 2022 11:15 IST
Binance in Talks to Create Crypto-Centric Hub In Nigeria

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Gordon Johnson

Over 6.3 percent of Nigeria’s total population reportedly owns crypto

Highlights
  • Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to help Binance
  • This establishment could help expand Africa’s crypto community
  • The Virtual Free Zone will also support blockchain startups

Binance crypto exchange is coordinating with Nigeria to establish a special economic zone, powered by the crypto sector. In a recent study by CoinGecko, Nigeria surfaced out to be the most crypto curious nation in the world, which may have intrigued Binance to explore an opportunity of expanding the digital assets sector in the country. Upon completion, this crypto hub in Nigeria will make for the only such entity to exist in all of West Africa. This initiative, backed by Binance, is also being supported by the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).

This ‘Virtual Free Zone', being planned by the US-based crypto exchange and NEPZA, intends to bring together blockchain and Web3 entrepreneurs from the African continent and accelerate development and adoption in the sectors.

“Our goal is to engender a flourishing virtual free zone to take advantage of a near trillion dollar virtual economy in blockchains and digital economy. We seek to break new grounds to widen economic opportunities for our citizens,” a Voice of Nigeria report quoted Adesoji Adesugba, Managing Director of NEPZA, as saying.

The crypto market in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Africa together saw 1,200 percent growth, reaching a market valuation of $105.6 billion (roughly Rs. 780 crores) in one year, a report by Chainalysis had claimed in September last year.

Research firm Triple-A estimates that over 13 million Nigerians owned cryptocurrencies in 2021. That makes for 6.3 percent of Nigeria's total population.

This blockchain-focussed establishment in Nigeria could help the expanding crypto community in the region to dive deeper into the industry with start-ups and jobs as well.

Meanwhile, these kinds of special economic zones have begun to crop up in other parts of the world as well.

In the UAE, for instance, where Binance is a licenced crypto service provider, the Abu Dhabi-based ADGM plans to become the hub of crypto activities. It was first developed as a business hub on Al Maryah Island in 2013.

The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) also claims to be the largest regulated jurisdiction of virtual assets in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Nigeria
Huawei Mate 50E With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 50-Megapixel XMAGE Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Binance in Talks to Create Crypto-Centric Hub In Nigeria
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple ‘Far Out’ Launch Event Today: What to Expect and How to Watch
  2. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Teased, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  6. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  7. The 57 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in September
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch Launch Date Set for October 6
  10. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  2. NASA's Webb Space Telescope Reveals Never-Before-Seen Stellar Image of Tarantula Nebula
  3. Bitcoin Drops Below $19,000 for the First Time Since July, Ether Turns Bearish Too
  4. Instagram Is Removing Its Shopping Page Amid Commerce Retreat: Report
  5. Multiple Assassin’s Creed Game Announcements to Be Made at Ubisoft Forward: Report
  6. Chromecast With Google TV Affordable Variant With Full-HD Streaming Support Could Launch Soon: Report
  7. Binance in Talks to Create Crypto-Centric Hub In Nigeria
  8. Huawei Mate 50E With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 50-Megapixel XMAGE Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Launches in 2023, Edgerunners Update Out Now
  10. Australia’s Crypto-Based Money Laundering, Offshoring to be Tackled by New Law Unit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.