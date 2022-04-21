Technology News
loading

Binance’s Swastika-Like Emoji Show on Hitler’s Birthday Meets With Satire on Twitter, Exchange Apologises

After facing severe backlash on social media, Binance posted an apology for its rather “embarrassing” lapse in judgement.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 21 April 2022 14:44 IST
Binance’s Swastika-Like Emoji Show on Hitler’s Birthday Meets With Satire on Twitter, Exchange Apologises

Photo Credit: Binance

The controversial emoji showed a yellow-coloured Swastika-like symbol framing Binance logo

Highlights
  • Binance is pulling back the controversial logo
  • Binance has said the error went unnoticed by team members
  • Binance followers expressed shock and anger at the emoji

Binance found itself on the receiving end of criticism and satire after it released an emoji resembling the Swastika symbol, incidentally on the birthday of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. The controversial emoji showed a yellow-coloured Swastika-like symbol framing the Binance logo. Several people on Twitter slammed Binance CEO Chengpeng Zhao for insensitively attaching his company's logo to Hitler's infamous symbol that is synonymous with hate and fascism in the Western world. The Swastika symbol is a bitter remembrance of the World War II and the Holocaust tragedies where millions lost their lives.

After facing severe backlash on social media, the crypto exchange posted an apology for its rather “embarrassing” lapse in judgement.

“Well, that was obviously really embarrassing. We're not sure how that emoji got through several layers of review without anyone noticing, but we immediately flagged the issue, pulled it down, and the new emoji design is being rolled out as we speak,” the company told its 8.4 million Twitter followers just hours after the emoji was posted.

Everything started when Binance CEO Zhao, on April 20, tweeted the new emoji along with popular community hashtags — #Binance, #BNB, and #BitcoinButton.

Tweeple reacted to the emoji with shock, sarcasm, and disappointment.

Benette Tomlin, the co-host of the podcast ‘Crypto Critics' Corner' defended Binance saying that whoever approved the symbol may have not had the ‘cultural knowledge' to have noticed the issue.

While Hitler's black-coloured Swasitka symbol was slightly tilted, its original representation, usually in orange or red, is considered auspicious in Asian cultures, including Hinduism.

The official handles of Binance and its CEO Zhao, have both removed tweets showing the scandalous emoji.

Launched in 2017, US-based Binance is reportedlyworld's largest crypto exchange with over 28.5 million global users, statistical reports estimate.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Zengpeng Zhao, Adolf Hitler, Cryptocurrency, Crypto Exchange, Emoji
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tesla's Musk Reveals Plans for Robotaxi Launch by 2024 During Earnings Call

Related Stories

Binance’s Swastika-Like Emoji Show on Hitler’s Birthday Meets With Satire on Twitter, Exchange Apologises
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch
  2. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  3. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  4. Xiaomi Civi 1S With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched
  5. Netflix Faces Subscriber Loss, May Offer Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date in India Announced
  7. OnePlus Nord N20 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in the US
  8. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Set to Launch in India on April 27: Details
  9. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
  10. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s, and Smart TV X Full HD India Launch Dates Announced: Details
  2. Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month in India
  3. Honor MagicBook X 14 2022, MagicBook X 15 2022 Laptops With 11th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched
  4. Binance’s Swastika-Like Emoji Show on Hitler’s Birthday Meets With Satire on Twitter, Exchange Apologises
  5. Tesla's Musk Reveals Plans for Robotaxi Launch by 2024 During Earnings Call
  6. Dell G15 (5525), Alienware m17 R5, Alienware m15 R7, Alienware Aurora Based on AMD Processors Launched
  7. ISRO's Commercial Arm Partners With OneWeb for Internet Satellite Launch Programme
  8. Xiaomi Civi 1S With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Zoom Introduces Whiteboard, Hand Gesture Recognition, IQ for Sales
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specifications Leaked; May Get a 108-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.