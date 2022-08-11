Technology News
loading

Binance Observes Surge in Clients Due to Rising Inflation, Strong Dollar

Binance’s Latin America head said the region is yet to pass meaningful cryptocurrency legislation.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 August 2022 10:55 IST
Binance Observes Surge in Clients Due to Rising Inflation, Strong Dollar

Under President Nayib Bukele, El Salvador announced Bitcoin as a legal tender

Highlights
  • El Salvador purchased more than $100 million worth of cryptocurrency
  • Argentina has grown into one of Binance's top markets, said Hinz
  • Company's top markets also include Brazil and Mexico

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, is seeing a surge in clients due to rising inflation and a historically strong dollar that has depressed emerging market currencies, an executive told Reuters on Wednesday, without disclosing numbers.

"Now that we are seeing inflation ramping up worldwide, we are seeing that more and more people are seeking cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin, as a way to protect themselves from inflation," said Maximiliano Hinz, who heads Binance in Latin America, during an interview in Lima.

Hinz pointed to the example of Argentina, where annual inflation is at 90 percent. The country has grown into one of the company's top markets, he said, together with Brazil and Mexico.

Argentina saw citizens pour savings into Bitcoin this year despite a crash in cryptocurrency prices.

While El Salvador has made headlines for adopting Bitcoin as legal tender, Hinz said other Latin American nations have yet to pass meaningful cryptocurrency legislation, although he does not necessarily consider that a bad thing for the company.

"Regulation is a framework, but it's not always negative that something isn't regulated," he said. "If something isn't banned, then it's legal."

Under President Nayib Bukele, El Salvador has made a massive bet on Bitcoin, making it legal tender and buying more than $100 million (roughly Rs. 793 crore) worth of the cryptocurrency, which have lost about 50 percent of their value amid a broader cryptocurrency selloff this year.

Meanwhile, the company recently announced that co-founder Yi He will take over as head of its venture capital investing and incubator arm, Binance Labs. The operation has invested in over 200 projects in the blockchain space, and Binance says it manages assets totaling $7.5 billion (roughly Rs. 59,374 crore), making it one of the largest VC players in the industry. Yi said her vision is to drive future adoption of blockchain technology in Web 3 projects by "building the standard for the blockchain industry."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin
Elon Musk Said to Question Twitter Employees Responsible for Counting Bots, Spam Accounts

Related Stories

Binance Observes Surge in Clients Due to Rising Inflation, Strong Dollar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G62 With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  2. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  4. Government Doesn’t Plan to Ban Chinese Smartphones Under Rs. 12,000: Report
  5. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  6. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Series Could be Priced Higher Than Older Models: Kuo
  8. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Promo Images Leak Online
  10. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola X30 Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. US Rejects SpaceX's Starlink, LTD Broadband's Applications for Internet Subsidies
  3. NASA’s Satellite Imagery Shows Antarctic Ice Shelf Crumbling Faster Than Imagined
  4. Samsung Aims to Sell 10 Million Foldable Phones in 2022: Report
  5. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Spotify Testing New Service to Sell Concert Tickets Directly to the Fans: All You Need to Know
  7. Bumble Performs Past Quarterly Revenue Estimates With Surge of Paying Users
  8. Microsoft Partners With Indian Ministry to Enhance Computer Literacy of Civil Servants
  9. Ripple Shows Interest in Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius' Assets, May Acquire It
  10. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Release Date Set for September 2 on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.