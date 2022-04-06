Technology News
loading

Binance Leads Investors’ Contribution to Bail Out Victims of $615-Million Digital Coin Heist

Sky Mavis said last week it had been hit by one of the largest crypto heists on record.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 April 2022 17:37 IST
Binance Leads Investors’ Contribution to Bail Out Victims of $615-Million Digital Coin Heist

Sky Mavis to reimburse lost money partly through $150 million raised by investors

Highlights
  • Sky Mavis network will reopen after a security upgrade
  • It will use its balance sheet funds to reimburse lost money
  • Hacks have plagued the $2.1 trillion crypto sector

Crypto exchange Binance is leading investors' contribution to a bailout of victims of a $615 million (roughly Rs. 4,664 crore) digital coin theft, the company targeted in the heist said on Wednesday.

The Vietnam-based company Sky Mavis, which runs the game Axie Infinity, said last week it had been hit by one of the largest crypto heists on record, leaving users unable to withdraw their money from the game.

Sky Mavis said it would reimburse the lost money through a combination of its own balance sheet funds and $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,137 crore) raised by investors including cryptocurrency exchange Binance and venture capital firm a16z.

"Sky Mavis is committed to reimbursing all of our users' lost funds and implementing rigorous internal security measures to prevent future attacks," said Trung Nguyen, CEO of Sky Mavis.

The part of the network which was hacked, a blockchain "bridge" called Ronin, which allows users to move funds in and out of the game, will reopen after a security upgrade and audits which "can take several weeks", Sky Mavis said.

The "funding round" will allow users to withdraw and deposit their money, the company said.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said "we strongly believe Sky Mavis will bring a lot of value and growth for the larger industry and we believe it's necessary to support them as they work hard to resolve the recent incident."

Binance and Sky Mavis did not put a figure on how much of the $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,137 crore)  Binance would provide.

Sky Mavis's game, Axie Infinity, allows its 2.2 million players to buy and trade in-game assets in the form of NFTs, which they compete against each other to earn crypto tokens.

"While racing for mainstream adoption, we made some trade-offs that ended up leaving us vulnerable to this sort of attack," a blog post on the Axie Infinity website announcing the fundraise said. "It's a lesson that we've learned the hard way."

Hacks have long plagued the $2.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,59,25,600 crore) crypto sector, which saw an influx of investment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, a crypto platform called Wormhole lost $320 million (roughly Rs. 2,425 crore) in what was one of the largest crypto heists on record at the time. The cryptocurrency arm of Jump Trading, which had recently acquired Wormhole's developer, provided funds to replace the stolen money.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Crypto Heist, Sky Mavis
Artificial Intelligence Is Explaining Itself to Humans, and It's Paying Off

Related Stories

Binance Leads Investors’ Contribution to Bail Out Victims of $615-Million Digital Coin Heist
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Yet Again in India
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  5. Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival 2022 Offers Big Discounts on Phones, TVs
  6. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Sales Reducing Due to GOS Scandal: Report
  8. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops Debut in India
  9. Realme C35 Review: More Than Meets the Eye?
  10. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Pad, Vivo X80 Pro+ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listings
  2. iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications
  3. Sennheiser CX, CX Plus True Wireless Earphones With Up to 27 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Renders Surface Online, Suggests Dual Rear Cameras
  5. iQoo 9 Phoenix (Orange) Colour Changing Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Goldman Sachs to Launch Over-The-Counter Ether Options Trading Soon
  7. Rainbow Six Mobile Announced, Ubisoft Opens Registration on Android and iOS
  8. Timex Fit 2.0 Smartwatch With Square Dial Launched in India at Rs. 5,995
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Get Single-Hinge Design, Improved Cameras Including a 3x Telephoto Lens: Reports
  10. Binance Leads Investors’ Contribution to Bail Out Victims of $615-Million Digital Coin Heist
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.