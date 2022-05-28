Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cryptocurrency
  • Binance Says It Has Registered With Italy Regulator, Seeks to Gain Traction in Europe

Binance Says It Has Registered With Italy Regulator, Seeks to Gain Traction in Europe

Binance says it could now open offices in Italy and expand the local team.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 May 2022 13:02 IST
Binance Says It Has Registered With Italy Regulator, Seeks to Gain Traction in Europe

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Binance

Binance was forced to dial back on its product offerings across Europe last year

Highlights
  • Binance has registered with Italy's regulator
  • The major cryptocurrency exchange seeks to gain traction in Europe
  • Binance said it could now open offices in Italy and expand the local tea

Binance said on Friday its legal entity in Italy had registered with the regulator in the country, as the major cryptocurrency exchange seeks to gain traction in Europe.

The registration of Binance Italy, which was established in recent months, could potentially make the company more accountable and reduce the prospects for money laundering.

Binance said it could now open offices in Italy and expand the local team. The company is one of the 14 virtual asset operators to be registered with the Organismo degli Agenti e dei Mediatori (OAM), which regulates the crypto industry in Italy.

The move comes almost a year after Binance was forced to dial back on its product offerings across Europe after coming under scrutiny from regulators. In Italy, the company had to wind down its futures and derivatives business.

Earlier this month, Binance's Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said the company had also registered with France's market regulator. Binance is also seeking registration in Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and Austria.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tether Expands Into Latin America With Peso-Pegged Stablecoin Launch

Related Stories

Binance Says It Has Registered With Italy Regulator, Seeks to Gain Traction in Europe
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  2. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  3. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  4. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  5. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  7. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  10. Stranger Things 4 Release Dates Unveiled, Season 5 Will End Netflix Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Siberian Tundra Could Virtually Disappear Due To Rising Global Temperatures, Says Study
  2. Binance Says It Has Registered With Italy Regulator, Seeks to Gain Traction in Europe
  3. Tether Expands Into Latin America With Peso-Pegged Stablecoin Launch
  4. SpiceJet Says Q4 2021 Earnings Delayed Due to Ransomware Attack on IT Systems
  5. Tesla Fire in Vancouver Being Probed, Says Canada Auto Safety Agency
  6. Indian Hackers Reportedly Used by Israeli Private Investigator in Job for Russian Oligarchs
  7. Elon Musk to Explain Delay in Reporting Twitter Stocks Buy, Says US Regulators
  8. Texas Shooter Discussed Buying Guns in Direct Messages, Says Texas Authorities
  9. Russia Says Cases Opened Against Google, Others For Personal Data Legislation Violation
  10. Infinix Note 12 India Sale Begins Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.