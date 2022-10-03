Binance crypto exchange has signed an agreement with the government of Kazakhstan intending at fostering the crypto and Web3 culture. Kazakhstan's Financial Monitoring Agency is looking to have Binance provide insights on framing laws around the crypto sector. Both the entities plan to target illicit activities around the virtual digital assets (VDAs) sector. As per The Block, Kazakhstan will house Binance's regional headquarters and work on co-creating crypto regulations in the region.

Binance has been taking efforts to expand its crypto literacy and training programme among law-enforcement officers around the world. Its hub in Kazakhstan will usher this effort in the region, which houses a big number of crypto miners.

Under the ‘Global Law Enforcement Training Programme', Binance will connect police officers in different parts of the world to skilled Web3 professionals who would run trainings on ways to combat potential crypto crimes as well as ways to tackle the aftermath.

Binance, which aims to become the most licenced crypto exchange in the world, entered the Kazakhstan market just two months ago, in August.

The company was granted the relevant licences by the Astana Financial Services Authority.

Back in May, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao had met Kazakhstan president Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

At the time, the exchange giant had also entered an agreement with the Ministry of Digital Development of Kazakhstan to bolster Web3 boom.

Meanwhile, Zhao has shared his excitement on the development with his seven million Twitter followers.

Today #Binance signed an MoU with the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring:flag-kz:



The signing took place as part of the implementation of our global law enforcement training program, as we fight together against cyber and financial crimes globally. https://t.co/l29rNDv571 — CZ :large_orange_diamond: Binance (@cz_binance) October 3, 2022

Binance is also coordinating with Nigeria to establish a special economic zone, powered by the crypto sector. This crypto hub in Nigeria will make for the only such entity to exist in all of West Africa. This initiative is also being supported by the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.