Technology News
loading

Binance Has Named Co-Founder Yi He as the New Head of VC Arm Binance Labs

Binance said the VC arm manages total assets of $7.5 billion (roughly Rs 59,374 crore) across more than 200 portfolio projects.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 5 August 2022 16:12 IST
Binance Has Named Co-Founder Yi He as the New Head of VC Arm Binance Labs

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Vadim Artyukhin

Ex-head of Binance Labs Bill Chin left earlier this year

Highlights
  • Yi joined Binance just before its launch in 2017
  • Binance Labs' portfolio companies include Polygon, FTX, and CertiK
  • Binance Labs raised $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,875 crore) in June

Binance has announced that co-founder Yi He will take over as head of its venture capital investing and incubator arm, Binance Labs. The operation has invested in over 200 projects in the blockchain space, and Binance says it manages assets totaling $7.5 billion (roughly Rs. 59,374 crore), making it one of the largest VC players in the industry. Yi said her vision is to drive future adoption of blockchain technology in Web 3 projects by "building the standard for the blockchain industry."

The current bear market is the best time to invest in new projects, Yi said, and she intends to double Binance Labs' personnel to 40 people. Fellow Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said current conditions present "an unparalleled opportunity to identify those projects with the tenacity to thrive in tough conditions."

Yi echoed those comments by saying, “Part of the journey of seeing Binance grow, especially through tough market conditions, has been the ability to identify those founders that have the skills and embody the values needed to thrive in an environment where resources are more limited.”

Yi, a former TV anchor, has kept a low profile as Binance's co-founder, only recently granting what City AM billed as her first English-language interview. She downplayed her ambitions then, saying Zhao was the better figurehead for the company. But her new role will raise her profile in the venture capital and crypto worlds.

The appointment comes after Bill Qian, the former head of Binance Labs, resigned in June 2022. Qian was the second top-tier executive to resign from Binance in the last two months. Nicole Zhang, executive director of Binance Labs quit in May 2022. Both Qian and Zhang had joined Binance in March 2020.

Binance Labs has incubated some of the industry's most successful projects, including Polygon, FTX, Certik, Nym, and Dune Analytics. According to a company statement, the VC firm has had a 2100 percent rate of return since its inception.

The VC firm recently closed a $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,875 crore) investment fund that includes participation from global institutional investors such as DST Global Partners and Breyer Capital.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Changpeng Zhao
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Sector Raises Over $30 Billion in Fundings, CeFi Bags Maximum

Related Stories

Binance Has Named Co-Founder Yi He as the New Head of VC Arm Binance Labs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. BGMI Ban to Be Temporary, Claims Skyesports CEO
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  5. US Said to Consider Crackdown on Chinese Memory Chip Manufacturers: Details
  6. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
  8. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  9. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Motorola Edge 2022 Alleged Press Renders Leaked Online: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Asks Suppliers to Follow China Customs Rules Amid Sino-US Tensions: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Colour Options, Specifications Tipped: All the Details
  3. Thai Central Bank Digital Currency to Enter Testing This Year, Bank of Thailand Says
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Renders Surface Online Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event: Report
  5. Omega Seiki Partners With Agri Junction to Deploy 10,000 Electric Vehicles to Cater to Rural Market Demand
  6. HBO Max, Discovery+ Will Merge Into a Single Streaming Platform starting 2023
  7. Binance Has Named Co-Founder Yi He as the New Head of VC Arm Binance Labs
  8. Crypto Sector Raises Over $30 Billion in Fundings, CeFi Bags Maximum
  9. Elon Musk Accuses Twitter of Hiding Litigation Details Against Indian Government in $44 Billion Deal
  10. Pine Labs Sets Target of Up to $5 Billion in Monthly Payments Volume From Plural Service in Two Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.