Technology News
loading

Binance Labs Adds $500 Million to Crypto Fund That Will Support Crypto, Web3 Projects

Since its foundation in 2018, Binance Labs has already funded several Web3 projects including Dune Analytics, Elrond, Axie Infinity, and Polygon among others.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 1 June 2022 18:17 IST
Binance Labs Adds $500 Million to Crypto Fund That Will Support Crypto, Web3 Projects

Photo Credit: Binance

Binance wants to accelerate the use cases and adoption of Web3 elements

Highlights
  • Binance Labs was launched in 2018
  • Binance Labs aims to drive adoption of crypto, nfts, metaverse
  • Binance Labs has already funded several web3 projects

Binance Labs has closed a mega investment round with bagging $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,875 crore) for its Web3 focussed fund pool. A bunch of global institutional investors participated in this round, adding capital towards the future and progress of the Web3 industry. These include DST Global Partners, Breyer Capital, and Whampoa Group among other firms. The money will fund Web3 and crypto startups in their incubation and growth stages. The development comes at a time when the overall crypto industry is going through a slowed market movement.

Binance Global, the parent of Binance Labs, has established itself among the world's biggest crypto exchanges since its launch in 2017.

Now, the platform wants to accelerate the use cases and adoption of Web3 elements including [cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as the metaverse via this funding being collected by Binance Labs.

“The goal of the newly closed investment fund is to discover and support projects and founders with the potential to build and to lead Web3 across decentralised finance (DeFi), NFTs, gaming, metaverse, social, and more,” Binance CEO Chengpeng Zhao said in a blog post.

Since its foundation in 2018, Binance Labs has already funded several Web3 projects it deemed promising amid the present hypercompetitive industrial climate.

Its portfolio includes industry-leading projects such as 1inch, Audius, Axie Infinity, Dune Analytics, Elrond, Injective, Polygon, Optimism, The Sandbox, and STEPN.

Meanwhile, institutional investments in the Web3 and crypto sectors are known to blow back life into them, especially when risks of recession have been axing their growth rates.

Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) recently pledged $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,661 crore) to accelerate research and development in the Web3 and NFT gaming industry. The name of this fund pool is ‘Games Fund One' and it will focus on uplifting game studios, gaming infrastructures providers, as well as consumer applications.

Adding to the list of hefty investments, earlier this month, former Binance executives Ling Zhang and Wayne Fu put together a funding of $100 million (roughly Rs. 776 crore), in order to further the sectors of cryptocurrencies and the metaverse.

In May, Dapper Labs unveiled a $725 million (roughly Rs. 5,600 crore) ecosystem fund to invest in applications and growth for its layer-1 blockchain ecosystem named Flow. The Web3 player powers NBA Top Shot, the popular blockchain-based trading card platform.

Earlier this year, crypto venture capitalist Dragonfly Capital pledged $650 million (roughly Rs. 4,975 crore) in funding, betting on the crypto industry, marking its largest such fund yet.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Web 3, Binance, Binance Labs, NFT, Metaverse
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Netflix June 2022 Releases: Peaky Blinders, The Umbrella Academy, She Season 2, and More

Related Stories

Binance Labs Adds $500 Million to Crypto Fund That Will Support Crypto, Web3 Projects
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  2. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  3. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  4. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6 Series Tipped to Sport Qualcomm, MediaTek SoCs, 120W Charging
  6. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9: All Details Here
  7. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  8. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
  9. Murena One Debuts to De-Google Smartphone Experience
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped for June 7, Display Specifications Leaked
  2. Vivo is Reportedly Working a New Flagship Smartphone With 200W Fast Charging Support
  3. Oppo Reno 8 RAM and Storage Configurations, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Jupiter Wagons Enters Electric Mobility Market in Collaboration With EA GreenPower, to Launch Commercial EVs
  5. Oppo A57 Key Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report
  6. OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch Later This Year — Not OnePlus 10 Ultra
  7. Researchers Develop Machine That Can Preserve Human Liver Outside Body for Several Days
  8. WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.66 Million Accounts in India in April, Received 670 Ban Appeals
  9. Realme Pad X Tipped to Launch in India Before June 15, Key Specifications Leaked
  10. Elon Musk Reportedly Warns Tesla Executives to Return to Office or Leave Company
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.