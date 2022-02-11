Technology News
loading

Binance Crypto Exchange to Invest $200 Million in Forbes

The Binance-Forbes deal is expected to be closed by March.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 February 2022 11:44 IST
Binance Crypto Exchange to Invest $200 Million in Forbes

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Binance

Binance will help advise Forbes on its digital asset and Web3 strategy

Highlights
  • Forbes said in August that it would go public via a SPAC
  • SPACs are shell companies that raise money in an initial public offering
  • Binance dropped a lawsuit against Forbes

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance will make a $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,510 crore) investment in Forbes, the media company said on Thursday, as it prepares to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The investment by Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volumes, will replace half of the $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,015 crore) in private placement commitments already announced by Forbes and SPAC company Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited.

The deal is expected to close by the end of March, Forbes, and Magnum Opus said in a statement.

Forbes said in August that it would go public via a SPAC in an attempt to build on its digital transition and pursue further chances for growth.

"The transactions with Magnum Opus and Binance are expected to help Forbes maximise its brand and enterprise values," the companies said.

Binance will help advise Forbes on its digital asset and Web3 strategy, they added, referring to a still-unrealised version of the Internet where blockchain-based "decentralised" apps and cryptocurrencies are widely used.

SPACs are shell companies that raise money in an initial public offering (IPO) and put it in a trust for the purpose of merging with a private company and taking it public.

In February last year, Binance dropped a lawsuit against Forbes. It had in 2020 sued Forbes and two of its journalists for defamation over an October story the magazine published regarding the exchange's corporate structure.

Two senior Binance executives - Chief Communications Officer Patrick Hillman and Bill Chin, the head of its venture capital arm - will join Forbes's board of directors on the closing of the deal, the statement said.

"I can confirm Forbes's editorial independence will remain sacrosanct, and entirely independent from Binance," Binance spokesperson Simon Matthews told Reuters.

On Thursday, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted a CNBC story on the deal to his 5.1 million followers. He later posted a thumbs-up emoji in reply to a post that said "need to set the right narrative discarding the fake news".

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Forbes, Cryptocurrency
OnlyFans to Now Allow Users to Put Up NFT Profile Pictures
#AirtelDown: Airtel Faces Brief Outage Due to ‘Technical Glitch’, Users Complain on Social Media

Related Stories

Binance Crypto Exchange to Invest $200 Million in Forbes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  6. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  7. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Logitech POP Keys Keyboard, POP Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  2. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  5. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  7. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  8. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  9. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  10. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency