Technology News
loading

Crypto Exchange Binance Gets Virtual Asset Licence to Operate in Dubai

Dubai’s Gulf neighbour Bahrain had awarded a similar licence to Binance earlier this week.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 March 2022 12:46 IST
Crypto Exchange Binance Gets Virtual Asset Licence to Operate in Dubai

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

Binance will also anchor a blockchain technology hub in the Dubai World Trade Centre

Highlights
  • Binance was granted a Virtual Asset Licence in Dubai
  • The exchange was granted a similar licence by Bahrain this week
  • Binance's new licence allows it to conduct some operations in Dubai

Binance has been granted a licence to conduct some operations in Dubai, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange said on Wednesday, from where it plans to carry out regional business. The awarding of the Virtual Asset Licence from Dubai's recently formed Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) comes after Gulf neighbour Bahrain on Tuesday awarded Binance a crypto-asset service provider licence, its first such licence from a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country.

"Binance will be permitted to extend limited exchange products and services to pre-qualified investors and professional financial service providers. All licensed VARA service providers will be monitored progressively to open access to the retail market," Binance said in a statement.

The crypto company will also anchor a blockchain technology hub in the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), it said.

Financial regulators across the world have targeted Binance, with some banning the platform from certain activities and others warning consumers that it was not licensed to operate in their jurisdictions.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Gulf region's financial capital, has been pushing to develop the virtual asset sector and regulation to attract new forms of business as regional economic competition heats up.

Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, last week adopted its first law governing virtual assets and established VARA as a regulator to oversee the sector.

Binance said in December it was working with DWTC to help set up an international virtual asset ecosystem in Dubai and assist with the development of virtual asset regulations.

"Binance will be able to operate its regional business from Dubai in the newly announced regulatory ecosystem that is subject to comprehensive legislation and internationally applicable policy frameworks," DWTC Authority Director General Helal Saeed Almarri said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Cryptocurrency
Russians to Launch 'Rossgram' Photo-Sharing Social Media App After Instagram Block

Related Stories

Crypto Exchange Binance Gets Virtual Asset Licence to Operate in Dubai
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  3. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. Redmi 10 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Debuts in India
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
  7. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  8. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  9. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  10. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Gets Legal Status in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Signs Bill to Establish Regulatory Framework
  2. Crypto Exchange Binance Gets Virtual Asset Licence to Operate in Dubai
  3. Russians to Launch 'Rossgram' Photo-Sharing Social Media App After Instagram Block
  4. Redmi 10 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. NASA Reaches Milestone in James Webb Space Telescope Mirror Alignment Process, Shares First Unified Star Image
  6. Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera Launched, an AI-Powered Webcam for the Surface Hub 2
  7. Netflix Testing Account Sharing Outside Household at Extra Cost
  8. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Crypto Charts Refresh With Greens as War-Struck Ukraine Legalises Crypto Sector
  10. Redmi 10 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.