Binance's Changpeng Zhao Labels Tesla's Bulk Bitcoin Sell-Off a 'Drop in the Ocean'

The crypto market did react to Tesla selling most of its BTC holdings last week.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 25 July 2022 15:40 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The Binance boss took Tesla offloading 75 percent of its Bitcoin holdings in a very light way

  • CZ estimates that around $100 billion in BTC is traded every day
  • Tesla recently announced that it had sold 75 percent of its BTC holdings
  • Not everybody agreed with Changpeng Zhao's comments

Tesla recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings report, where it revealed that it had sold 75 percent of its Bitcoin holdings and while this was negative news for the market, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao believes that Tesla's Bitcoin sell-off doesn't mean much for the asset claiming that its holdings were "a drop in the ocean." Zhao has estimated that up to $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,00,148 crore) worth of Bitcoin gets traded every day, given that Tesla has sold less than $1 billion (roughly Rs 8,001 crore) worth of BTC makes the amount appear trivial in volume.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk dismissed crypto as a "sideshow" during a conference call, but he also clarified that the recent sale was not a "verdict" on Bitcoin. The entrepreneur did not rule out adding to his company's existing cryptocurrency position in the future despite his climate-related concerns.

In a separate interview with Fox Business, Zhao mentions that people shouldn't read too deeply into Tesla CEO and crypto advocate Elon Musk cashing out of Bitcoin so heavily.

“He's a smart guy but it doesn't mean that he holds every valuable asset in the world. He probably doesn't hold many other company stocks, many other valuable cryptocurrencies, etc.

Just because he buys and sells some Bitcoin doesn't mean that because he buys Bitcoin it got better, or because he sold Bitcoin it became worse.”

While several users agreed with CZ's words, Terra Research Forum's FatMan had a different opinion. He wrote it is hard to know without accounting for fake volume and wash trading on exchanges with zero fees. “$1b volume traded on an exchange is quite different from $1b in real USD outflows.”

While it's hard to debate on this topic, Bitcoin dropped in price as the Tesla Bitcoin sell-off news surfaced. Bitcoin that had crossed the $24,000 (roughly Rs. 19.2 lakh) level dropped to $23,169 (roughly Rs. 18.5 lakh) as the news came out. The market was showing signs of recovery after months of price drops.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Changpeng Zhao, Binance, Tesla, Elon Musk
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
