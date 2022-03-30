Technology News
Binance CEO Chengpeng Zhao Says ‘Crypto Terrible for Avoiding Sanctions’: Here’s Why

Chengpeng Zhao has pointed out that while there is still scope for crypto transactions to be traced, cash transactions can happen without any trail.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 30 March 2022 18:33 IST
Binance CEO Chengpeng Zhao Says 'Crypto Terrible for Avoiding Sanctions': Here's Why

Photo Credit: Reuters

Chengpeng Zhao overtook India’s Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest this year

  • Chengpeng Zhao is the CEO of Binance, one of the world’s largest exchange
  • Zhao’s view resonates with a recently released report by US government
  • Fiat is reportedly preferred choice for criminals, not crypto

Chengpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance crypto exchange, has defended crypto against blames of allowing sanctioned entities evade penalties. In recent times, several Russian individuals and organisations have made it to the Sanctions list of many western nations after Russia waged a war on Ukraine in February. World leaders, at this point, are eyeing the crypto sector to ensure that these sanctions are not violated via cryptocurrencies. Zhao, in a tweet, has said crypto is terrible for avoiding sanctions.

The richest man in Asia, Zhao, points out that while there is still scope for crypto transactions to be traced, cash transactions can happen without leaving any trail whatsoever.

As per recent reports, the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) and the Bank of Thailand (BOT) were considering accepting crypto payments from Russia.

The move could have helped Russian crypto holders, especially the sanctioned entities, to liquidate their crypto assets in Thailand.

Thailand, however, quashed the idea by banning the use of cryptocurrencies as payment option for commodities and services starting April 1.

Despite rising concerns about cryptocurrencies being rampantly used by criminal activities such as money laundering, fiat is still way ahead in terms of being the preferred choice for illegal activities.

The use of crypto assets for money laundering continues to be significantly less prevalent than the use of fiat cash and other more traditional means, recently released reports from the US government said.

In the last one month, several crypto exchanges operating from the US were asked to freeze crypto wallets linked to sanctioned Russian entities.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Chengpeng Zhao, Cryptocurrency, Russia, Ukraine Russia War
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
How China's TikTok, Facebook Influencers Push Propaganda

Binance CEO Chengpeng Zhao Says ‘Crypto Terrible for Avoiding Sanctions’: Here’s Why
