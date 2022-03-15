Photo Credit: Reuters
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been given a crypto-asset service provider licence by Bahrain's central bank, its first such licence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the company and the bank said on Tuesday.
"The licence from Bahrain is a milestone in our journey to being fully licensed and regulated around the world," said Binance Chief Executive Officer CEO Changpeng Zhao in a joint statement with Bahraini authorities.
The regulatory requirements will "protect users with strong anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing policies," he added.
Financial regulators across the world have targeted Binance cryptocurrency exchange, with some banning the platform from certain activities and others warning consumers that it was unlicensed to operate in their jurisdictions.
The licence permits crypto-asset trading, custodial services and portfolio management, the statement said.
Binance is also building its presence in Gulf neighbour the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
In December it said it was working with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) to help set up an international virtual asset ecosystem there and assist with the development of virtual asset regulations.
Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates, last week adopted its first law governing virtual assets and established a regulator to oversee the sector.
© Thomson Reuters 2022
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement