Technology News
loading

Binance Crypto Exchange Says Users in Ontario Restricted From Using Its Platform

Binance earlier offered to provide fee waivers and reimbursements to certain Ontario users.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 March 2022 12:56 IST
Binance Crypto Exchange Says Users in Ontario Restricted From Using Its Platform

Photo Credit: Binance

Binance offered to provide fee waivers and reimbursements to certain Ontario users

Highlights
  • The dispute between Binance and OSC started in June last year
  • Binance's business boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • The company has come under heavy fire from regulators around the globe

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has confirmed in an undertaking to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) that it would stop opening new accounts for users in the Canadian province, the regulator said on Thursday.

The dispute between Binance and OSC started in June last year, when the exchange announced its decision to quit Ontario after a regulatory crackdown on crypto exchanges in the province for allegedly failing to meet securities laws.

However, in December, Binance notified investors that it was allowed to continue its operations in Ontario while still being unregistered in the province, the OSC said.

In the undertaking, Binance also made a slew of other commitments, including halting trading in existing Ontario accounts, with certain exceptions that the company said were necessary "to protect investors".

The crypto exchange also offered to provide fee waivers and reimbursements to certain Ontario users, and said it would hire an independent third party to oversee the implementation of its commitments.

While Binance's business boomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with retail and institutional investors alike warming to crypto, the company has come under heavy fire from regulators around the world.

The crypto giant also withheld information and kept weak money-laundering checks even as it said it welcomed government oversight, Reuters reported earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Binance, Ontario Securities Commission, Cryptocurrency
Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With 60-Megapixel Selfie Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
Ukraine Crisis: The Battle to Keep Russia's Internet Free

Related Stories

Binance Crypto Exchange Says Users in Ontario Restricted From Using Its Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  2. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Debuts
  3. NPCI Set to Launch UPI Lite to Enable Small-Value Transactions Offline
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Launched
  6. Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 With Liquid Cooling, 120Hz Displays Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Smartphones With Quad Cameras Launched
  8. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  9. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  10. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: Qualcomm Stops Selling Products to Russian Companies
  2. Russian Antivirus Software Usage to Be Curbed by Italy in Public Sector Over Hacking Fear
  3. UPI Lite to Debut in India to Enable Small-Value Transactions in Offline Mode
  4. Tech Leaders Face Threat of Prison Under New UK Online Bill
  5. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Redmi Max 100-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision, 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  7. PayPal Expands Payment Services to Help Ukrainian Citizens, Refugees
  8. Russia’s Largest Lender Sberbank Gets License to Issue, Exchange Digital Assets
  9. Blue Origin Delays Next Space Launch Until March 29, SNL Star Pete Davidson Won’t Join Flight
  10. Ola S1 Pro Price in India to Be Hiked From Next Purchase Window
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.