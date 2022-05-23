Technology News
loading

Beeple's Twitter Account Falls Victim to Phishing Attack, Hackers Steal $438,000 in Ether, NFTs

Beeple aka Mike Winkelmann is among the most popular digital artists in the world.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 23 May 2022 15:04 IST
Beeple's Twitter Account Falls Victim to Phishing Attack, Hackers Steal $438,000 in Ether, NFTs

Photo Credit: Christie's

HUMAN ONE, created by Beeple was sold at Christie's for $28.9 million (roughly Rs. 215 crore)

Highlights
  • Hackers carried out two attacks through malicious links
  • NFT hacks have seen a preposterous rise in 2022
  • Beeple sold an NFT for $69 million at Cristie's in March 2021

Digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known on Twitter as Beeple, had his account on the microblogging platform hacked as part of a phishing scam that appears to have stolen roughly $438,000 (roughly Rs. 3.4 crore) in Ether and NFTs. According to the non-fungible token (NFT) artist and others on Twitter, including MetaMask security expert Harry Denley, Beeple's account temporarily shared a fake link seemingly to a website of a collaboration with fashion designer Louis Vuitton that, if clicked on, would steal users' crypto.

The tweet shared a link to a dodgy website pretending to be a "raffle" of Beeple's Louis Vuitton collaboration. But when people clicked on the link, one Ether was automatically drained from their wallets, according to Denley. Winkelmann had collaborated with Louis Vuitton on an NFT raffle for the luxury fashion brand's mobile game “Louis: The Game” in April.

According to a follow-up tweet by Denley, a second more sophisticated attack followed the raffle link through which the attackers raked in a lot more Ether than they did with the first link that was shared.

The first attack netted 36 Ether, worth more than $70,000 (roughly Rs. 54.5 lakh) and the second about $365,000 (roughly Rs. 3 crore) in ETH and NFTs.

Beeple, who has more than 472,000 followers on Twitter, later tweeted that his account was back to normal and "we have control now."

The digital artist, aged 40, grabbed headlines in March 2021, when an NFT of his work sold for $69 million (roughly Rs. 535 crore) at popular auction house Christie's.

According to a report from earlier this month by Top10VPN, a global digital privacy and research group, NFT hacks have led to losses of almost $52 million (roughly Rs. 403 crore) in the first four months of 2022 alone compared with less than $7 million (roughly Rs. 54.5 crore) over the whole of 2021.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Beeple, Ether
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Google Chat Gets Warning Banners to Protect Users From Phishing Attacks
Vivo Y72t With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Beeple's Twitter Account Falls Victim to Phishing Attack, Hackers Steal $438,000 in Ether, NFTs
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitch Founder Justin Kan on Why His Second Venture Atrium Failed
  2. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  3. Redmi Note 11T Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  5. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  6. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), Spectre x360 13.5 2-in-1 Laptops Launched
  7. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  8. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  9. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  10. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Band 7 Available for Reservations on JD.com Ahead of Its Launch
  2. Vi Brings New International Roaming Packs With Unlimited Data and Calls Starting at Rs. 599
  3. Xbox Game Pass: Dates Revealed for Assassin’s Creed Origins, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
  4. Motorola Flagship With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200-Megapixel Camera Confirmed to Launch Soon in China Soon
  5. Unlawful Crypto Mining Unearthed in Russia’s Oldest Prison, Warden Accused of Electricity Theft
  6. Uber Starts Showing Upfront Destination Info to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations, But There's a Catch
  7. SWIFT Partners with Capgemini to Test Cross-Border CBDC Interoperability
  8. Corsair Voyager a1600 AMD Advantage Edition Unveiled as Company's First-Ever Gaming Laptop
  9. "Mirror World" Could be Behind One Of Space’s Mysteries: Study
  10. NASA Satellite Captures Unique View of Total Lunar Eclipse That Occurred on May 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.