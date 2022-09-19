Technology News
loading

BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Names Spencer Tucker its First Chief Gaming Officer

The new chief of gaming at Yuga Labs specialises in game development, designing as well as Web3 gaming.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 19 September 2022 14:31 IST
BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Names Spencer Tucker its First Chief Gaming Officer

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ PiggyBank

Yuga Labs intends to carve a niche into the blockchain gaming and story-telling sectors

Highlights
  • Spencer Tucker will lead gaming initiatives for Yuga Labs
  • The special C-Suite designation has specially been added by Yuga Labs
  • Yuga Labs is also working on its metaverse projects

Yuga Labs, the makers of Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs, have appointed Spencer Tucker as its Chief Gaming Officer. While NFTs from the BAYC and Mutant Apes collections are amongst most popular ones, Yuga Labs is now looking forward to carve a niche into the blockchain gaming sector as well. This is the first time that the 2021-founded Yuga Labs has hired someone dedicated to lead its gaming-related plans and initiatives. As per a Zipmex report, the worldwide gaming business is anticipated to increase to $314.40 billion (roughly Rs. 25,04,800 crore) by 2026 from $173.70 billion (roughly Rs. 13,84,100 crore) in 2020.

The new chief of gaming at Yuga Labs specialises in game development, designing, as well as Web3 gaming. Previously, Tucker was the President of Games at Scopely and served as Senior Vice President of Product at Gree International Entertainment.

"I am beyond excited to join the Yuga Labs team and to continue building toward the new era of interoperability and community-empowered growth in the Otherside metaverse. Web3 is revolutionising gaming, entertainment, and community in much the same way the shift to mobile revolutionised communication,” Tucker said in an official statement.

Yuga Labs is also working on an interoperable metaverse project called the ‘Otherside', and as part of his new role, Tucker will also be overseeing this initiative.

As of March 2022, the estimated market cap of Yuga Labs' NFTs stood at around $8.1 billion (roughly Rs. 64,600 crore) that represented 42.6 percent of the $19.1 billion (roughly Rs. 1,52,200 crore) market cap of Ethereum's top 100 NFT collections, a DappRadar report said.

The company parents popular NFT series including Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, and Meebits, but now wishes to move beyond the NFT sector.

“Yuga is more than that. Gaming is one of our main focus areas. We are uniquely situated to revolutionise the way we all think about Web3 gaming through core principles such as ownership, utility, community, and storytelling,” said Nicole Muniz, CEO of Yuga Labs, commenting on the development.

The company, which has already roped-in specialists associated with Google, Oculus, Twitter, Apple, and Dune Games, among others, is aiming at expanding its team to 100 full-time employees by the end of 2022.

The company was recently accused of manipulating buyers into investing in its digital collectibles. The trigger point for this lawsuit is backed by an analysis on how the ApeCoin attained its all-time-high of $26.70 (roughly Rs. 2,100) before slipping down by 82.5 percent to trade at $4.66 (roughly Rs. 400) by June-end.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Yuga Labs, Bored Apes Yacht Club, MeeBits, ApeCoin, Mutant Apes
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Phone 1 Get Software Update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 With Major Camera Improvements, Bug Fixes, More
Scientists Claim to Create Matter From Nothing, Prove Schwinger Effect Correct

Related Stories

BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Names Spencer Tucker its First Chief Gaming Officer
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  4. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  5. 20 Hidden WhatsApp iPhone Tricks That Everyone Can Master
  6. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Models Camera Shakes in Third-Party Apps, Users Say
  8. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  9. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
  10. Download These iOS 14 Widgets Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook's Antitrust Lawsuit Should Be Reinstated, Argue US States
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22: Details
  3. Redmi Pad Pricing Revealed; Colour, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Images of Mars, Reveals Intriguing Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available on Flipkart for Rs. 28,999 on September 20
  6. Supreme Court Directs the Centre to Submit Status Reports on Actions to Eliminate Online Offensive Content
  7. OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 to Begin From September 22: Upcoming Discounts on Phones, TVs, More
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6D Series with Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched, ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Follows: Details
  9. iPhone 14 Satellite-Based SOS Emergency Feature Uses Qualcomm Modem, Apple Radio Chips: Report
  10. Honor X6 Moniker Confirmed by Company; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.