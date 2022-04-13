Technology News
loading

Coordination Among Central Banks Not Critical to CBDC Rollout: Bank of Canada Director

Brazil will likely begin its CBDC pilot in the second half of 2022, according to statements from the president of its central bank.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 13 April 2022 13:28 IST
Coordination Among Central Banks Not Critical to CBDC Rollout: Bank of Canada Director

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ sebastiaan stam

The Bank of Canada director stated that a Canadian CBDC is still a fair way away from launch

Highlights
  • BOC's director doesn't believe blockchain is critical to CBDC projects
  • The BOC recently announced a 12-month research project with MIT
  • Brazil is set to begin its CBDC pilot in the second half of 2022

Central banks across the world have been trying to work on their respective Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) projects and while several nations believe that there should be consensus on aspects like CBDC design, Canada's central bank is of the belief that roll-out efforts don't require coordination between nations. Dinesh Shah, the director of the Bank of Canada (BOC) has stressed that since the roll-out of CBDCs don't necessarily point toward the need for blockchain technology at its core, a consensus is “not a central focus” unless cross-border payments are what the respective banks are on the lookout for.

Speaking to The Block in an interview Shah says that decisions regarding a CBDC are specific to individual countries due to their differing payment systems.

In 2020, officials from the Bank of International Settlements and the Bank of England announced that they would oversee a group of six central banks, including the BOC, as they pool together research on CBDC use cases. Referring to the group of six central banks and their plans, Shah noted that its existence was to serve as a research pool. "Even if there's no consensus, that open sharing of ideas is very valuable," he says.

Shah stressed that a Canadian CBDC launch is still a fair while away. The BOC director states that talks are still so much in the nascent stage that the role of blockchain technology in designing any CBDC is still to be defined. Blockchain technology "is not a given but it's still on our list of potentials," he says, noting that he has displayed some scepticism in the past about its fit with a retail CBDC.

Shah's comments also arrive after the Bank of Canada and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) recently agreed to collaborate on CBDC research.

Meanwhile, the president of the Central Bank of Brazil has confirmed (via CoinTelegraph) that the country's sovereign digital currency pilot will go live this year.

Speaking at an event presented on April 11, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank of Brazil said that the project will digitise the Brazilian real “without creating a break in the banks' balance sheets.” He added that the digital currency will be guaranteed by the Brazilian real and that banks will be able to issue stablecoins on top of deposits.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bank of Canada, Brazil, CBDC, Blockchain
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Taiwan Electronics Parts Makers Suspend Production in China as COVID-19 Spreads
Six Out of 10 Children Exposed to Cyber Risks Online, Says Surfshark Study

Related Stories

Coordination Among Central Banks Not Critical to CBDC Rollout: Bank of Canada Director
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  2. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video: Details
  3. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. Moon Knight Episode 3 Recap: Turning Back the Night in Egypt
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  7. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
  8. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
#Latest Stories
  1. Six Out of 10 Children Exposed to Cyber Risks Online, Says Surfshark Study
  2. Coordination Among Central Banks Not Critical to CBDC Rollout: Bank of Canada Director
  3. Taiwan Electronics Parts Makers Suspend Production in China as COVID-19 Spreads
  4. Robinhood Adds Shiba Inu to Crypto Listing, Meme Coin Registers Significant Growth After Weeks
  5. DuckDuckGo Desktop Browser With Privacy-Focussed Features Debuts for Mac Users
  6. NASA's Hubble Telescope Finds Comet With Largest Nucleus
  7. WhatsApp Communities Tab on Android Under Testing, 'Order' Shortcut for Business Users
  8. Stranger Things 4 Trailer Hints at a War and Billy's Return
  9. Crypto Startup MoonPay Raises $87 Million From Justin Bieber, Maria Sharapova, and Others
  10. New Mac mini Model Spotted in Apple Studio Display Firmware, Tipped to Feature Updated Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.