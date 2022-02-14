Technology News
loading

Bandai Namco Is Working on a Metaverse Project That Bridges Elements From Its Most Popular Games

Bandai Namco’s library includes the Dark Souls and Elden Ring franchises, Pac-Man, Gundam, Dragon Ball Z, Soul Calibur, and more.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 14 February 2022 18:11 IST
Bandai Namco Is Working on a Metaverse Project That Bridges Elements From Its Most Popular Games

Photo Credit: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco is looking to venture into the metaverse

Highlights
  • Bandai Namco's metaverse plan has an innovative approach
  • The project will receive an immediate investment of $150 million
  • Bandai Namco's IP metaverse plan is part of a three-year project

Bandai Namco, the Japanese video game publishing giant, has now revealed that it is working on a new development project, one that could see characters and settings from Dark Souls, Dragon Ball Z, and Elden Ring all collide in the metaverse, in a bid to allow fans to interact across its different IPs through a shared interface. The Tokyo-based publisher has stated that it will invest $130 million (roughly Rs. 980 crore) on the project, labelled "IP Metaverse", as part of the company's new mid-term plan, which outlines its three-year vision.

Bandai Namco made the announcement as part of its newly released mid-term plan spanning April 2022 to March 2025 with a document that draws an initial outline for what it's calling its new "IP axis strategy" among other plans, including a new speech-bubble-inspired logo.

The "IP axis strategy," the publisher says, is all about connecting fans and increasing the value of its properties, with the company planning to develop a metaverse for each of its IPs. Each IP metaverse will then form part of an interconnected universe known as the "ALL BANDAI NAMCO concept".

"We are anticipating virtual spaces that will enable customers to enjoy a wide range of entertainment on an IP axis, as well as frameworks that leverage Bandai Namco's distinctive strengths to fuse physical products and venues with digital elements," the company said.

While the document doesn't single out any specific IP for the metaverse plan yet, Bandai Namco has a wide range of potential candidates, including Dark Souls, the upcoming Elden Ring, the Dark Pictures Anthology, Soul Calibur, Pac-Man and other arcade classics, in addition to a number of licensed manga and anime games.

This project hopes to be a “new framework for connecting with fans” as well as “maximise IP value over the medium to long term” with the money going into “data foundation” and the “development of content.”

It is also worth noting that Bandai Namco holds the video game publishing licence for many non-video game IPs but does not own the IP itself. It is not certain that any of these licences extend outside the specific games published by Bandai Namco or whether the development of an "IP metaverse" even falls under the category of a video game. Until further details of the publisher's project are chalked off, there's no way to be sure just yet. If there are legal issues in the way, new deals may have to be made with all of these IP holders before Bandai Namco can put characters or locations from them in its “All Bandai Namco Concept.”

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Bandai Namco, Web3, Dark Souls, Elden Ring, Pac Man, Gundam, Soul Calibur, Dragon Ball Z
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
How Crypto.com Is Betting Big on Sports Partnerships to Reach a Billion Users
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online

Related Stories

Bandai Namco Is Working on a Metaverse Project That Bridges Elements From Its Most Popular Games
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  7. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  8. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Global Launch Tipped for March
  9. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  10. Google Announces Multi-Year Plans to Limit Ad Tracking for Android Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  2. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  3. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  5. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  6. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  7. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
  8. Tesla Sued Over Alleged Suspension Failure in Fatal US Crash
  9. Moto G22 Price, Specifications Leak; MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  10. World’s First Chickenpox Vaccine Creator Dr. Michiaki Takahashi Honoured With a Google Doodle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
cryptocurrency