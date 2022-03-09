Technology News
loading

Bain Capital Ventures Unveils $560 Million Fund for Crypto, Blockchain Projects

The fund will focus on crypto-focused startups, DAOs, Layer 1 blockchains like Ethereum, and even storage.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 9 March 2022 18:52 IST
Bain Capital Ventures Unveils $560 Million Fund for Crypto, Blockchain Projects

Photo Credit: Bain Capital Ventures

Bain Capital Ventures aims to play a more active role of mentorship through the fund

Highlights
  • The firm expects to deploy the fund in the next two to three years
  • The firm may consider launching more crypto-focused funds
  • Bain Capital Ventures has been investing in crypto for seven years

Bain Capital Ventures, one of the world's top venture capital firms with $5.1 billion (roughly Rs. 39,060 crore) in assets under management, announced the launch of a new $560 million (roughly Rs. 4,289 crore) cryptocurrency fund. The firm is looking to use the fund to invest in everything from crypto start-ups to decentralised autonomous organizations (DAOs) in areas like Layer 1 blockchains and storage. The firm expects to deploy the fund in the next two to three years and invest in about 30 companies.

The fund closed in November, according to a Bloomberg report, and it has already invested $100 million (roughly Rs. 765 crore) in 12 unidentified projects. Through the venture, Bain Capital aims to be a much more active investor than is typical to empower the needs of crypto start-ups.

“We are looking for firms who are able to participate in governance actively, firms that can provide liquidity into the protocols. The crypto fund may invest in company equity, promises of future tokens or the actual coins, which it might acquire from decentralised autonomous organisation's (DAOs') treasuries or on secondary markets,” Cohen elaborated to Bloomberg.

Cohan also revealed that Bain Ventures may consider launching more crypto-focused funds once the fund's capital is deployed. “Our view is that this is a 10-20-year opportunity, and we are building a platform here that we think can facilitate multiple funds over a period of time,” Cohen explained.

Bain Capital Ventures has a track record of investing in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, having previously supported BlockFi, Compound, and Digital Currency Group. Bain Capital Ventures' most recent fund, BCV Fund I, is the first of its type, focusing exclusively on the cryptocurrency sector.

The current development comes on the heels of a surge in venture capital interest in crypto in 2021. According to Pitchbook data, venture capital investment in cryptocurrency ventures reached a record high of $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,91,505 crore) last year, the highest ever recorded.

Although crypto asset prices remain very volatile in 2022, venture capital firms have continued to make significant investments in the area. Sequoia Capital, an American venture capital firm, announced the formation of a $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,595 crore) cryptocurrency fund in February. Polygon raised $450 million (roughly Rs. 3,364 crore) in a funding round led by several of the blockchain industry's leading venture capital firms.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bain Capital, DAO, Blockchain
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Binance Attempts to Push Shiba Inu Trading by Enticing New Users with Free SHIB Tokens
Clearview AI Facial Recognition Firm Faces EUR 200-Million Fine in Italy Over Controversial Data Collection

Related Stories

Bain Capital Ventures Unveils $560 Million Fund for Crypto, Blockchain Projects
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2022) With A15 Bionic Chip Goes Official: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  3. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
  4. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price, Specifications Compared
  5. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  6. RBI Launches ‘123Pay’ UPI Service for Over 40 Crore Feature Phone Users
  7. iOS 15.4 Allowing Face ID Unlocking With a Mask to Release Next Week
  8. iPhone 13 Lineup Arrives in a New Colour: How to Pre-order
  9. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  10. Here’s How to Make WhatsApp Video Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Other Android 12 Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to ‘Dirty Pipe’ Bug
  2. US SEC Presses Charges Against Siblings for Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth $124 Million
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Tipped by Amazon, Official Website Listing
  4. Clearview AI Facial Recognition Firm Faces EUR 200-Million Fine in Italy Over Controversial Data Collection
  5. Bain Capital Ventures Unveils $560 Million Fund for Crypto, Blockchain Projects
  6. Binance Attempts to Push Shiba Inu Trading by Enticing New Users with Free SHIB Tokens
  7. Telegram Thrives in Ukraine Disinformation Battle, CEO Pavel Durov Commits to User Privacy
  8. Microsoft-Activision Deal: US Reportedly Probes Options Trade Gained on Acquisition
  9. Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms
  10. Dune OTT Release Date Set for March 25 on Amazon Prime Video in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.