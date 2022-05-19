Technology News
Axie Infinity’s Discord Bot Targetted by Hackers: Here's What You Need to Know

The hackers compromised the game’s Discord bot MEE6, manipulating it to issue fake mint announcements.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 19 May 2022
Photo Credit: Sky Mavis

Axie infinity’s Discord bot affected in a recent hacking effort

Highlights
  • Axie Infinity's Ronin bridge was hacked in March
  • Discord bot hacks are not uncommon in the NFT market
  • The message the attackers published is unknown

Axie Infinity, a major play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain game, has posted a tweet to alert gamers of a fresh hacking attempt involving its Discord bot MEE6. The MEE6 bot is a commonly used Discord bot by several projects to automate various roles and messages. As mentioned in Axie Infinity's tweets, the attackers took control of the MEE6 bot, which was installed on the main server, and used the bot to add permissions to a fake Jiho account. The hackers then used the account to spread the news about a fake mint.

The team was able to eliminate the fraudulent messages as well as the compromised MEE6 bot from the main server. They cautioned that many users may continue to see the fake message until they restart Discord.

Similar concerns plagued several projects that have the MEE6 bot installed on their servers. The admin accounts of RTFKT, PROOF/Moonbirds, PXN, Memeland, and Cool Cats, and some others have been compromised.

The official MEE6 account on Twitter later clarified that there was no technical breach in their systems, but one of their employee's accounts was compromised. The MEE6 team stated that the issue is now fixed and they will make sure things like this will not happen again.

That said, what message the attackers published is unclear and so is the scale of the attack.

The P2E game community's faith in Axie Infinity appears to be shaken by a series of security breaches. The breach of the Discord bot comes less than a month after one of the largest heists on Axie Infinity's Ronin bridge, which resulted in the loss of over $625 million (roughly Rs. 4,856 crore) in crypto assets. Known to be the biggest hack in the history of crypto, Axie Infinity's Ronin Bridge exploit accounted for half of all the crypto attacks that took place throughout the first quarter of 2022.

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
