Technology News
loading

Australia's Central Bank Announces CBDC Pilot Plans, to Be Completed by Mid-2023

CBDCs are central bank-issued currencies or digitized versions of fiat currencies.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 27 September 2022 13:51 IST
Australia's Central Bank Announces CBDC Pilot Plans, to Be Completed by Mid-2023

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Amber Weir

The Reserve Bank of Australia has announced plans to identify business models and uses for a CBDC

Highlights
  • The eAUD platform uses a permissioned version of Ethereum
  • The pilot project is already running and will continue till mid 2023
  • The RBA might not release a CBDC despite the pilot

Australia is accelerating its foray into digital currencies, announcing on Monday that by mid-2023 it will be on schedule to unveil its first central bank digital currency (CBDC), known as an 'eAUD'. Back in July, the country initiated a pilot of its first trial of a CBDC using a private version of Ethereum, working in close partnership with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Center. Australia's central bank has now released a whitepaper in which it mentions that the country's CBDC pilot should be completed by mid-2023.

The aim is to "explore innovative use cases and business models" for CBDCs, the country's whitepaper said highlighting that technology research is not the goal.

The eAUD platform uses a permissioned version of Ethereum named Quorum, developed by Digital Finance CRC and operated by the central bank. However, the use cases which will interface with the eAUD platform can leverage blockchain networks, public or private, or conventional technologies.

Industry participants have been asked to submit any use case ideas for the eAUD, and "a limited number of these use cases will be selected for operation within the CBDC pilot project infrastructure."

Invitations will be required to participate in the trial, and only Australian-registered entities and Australian residents who pass KYC measures will be allowed to take part in the trial and hold eAUD.

"The project is seeking to facilitate ideation and innovation in use cases, and in turn use those results to better understand the case for introducing a CBDC in Australia," the whitepaper said, adding that it was expecting industry participants like financial institutions, fintech companies and established businesses to contribute to the research.

The whitepaper also highlights the fact that use cases have to be legally compliant and participants are expected to consult the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) on that regard. It was mentioned that some legal exemptions may be allowed purely for the pilot.

The selected use cases will be announced on December 31 prior to the CBDC pilot that is scheduled to run from January to April 2023.

The whitepaper also makes it known that the pilot doesn't mean the RBA will necessarily release a CBDC.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CBDC, Australia, eAUD, Digital Currency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Adani Group to Invest $100 Billion in Renewable Energy, Data Centres Over Next Decade: All Details
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Suggest Incremental Upgrade Over Pixel 6

Related Stories

Australia's Central Bank Announces CBDC Pilot Plans, to Be Completed by Mid-2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Gadgets Under Rs. 5,000
  2. JioPhone 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Audio Products
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Electronics
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  6. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Launch Set for October 5, Live Images Surface
  7. Hisense U7H Series, A7H Tornado 2.0 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
  8. Honor Pad 8 With 12-inch LCD 2K Screen Launched in India: All Details
  9. WhatsApp Call Links Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Begins
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications Suggest Incremental Upgrade Over Pixel 6
  2. Australia's Central Bank Announces CBDC Pilot Plans, to Be Completed by Mid-2023
  3. Adani Group to Invest $100 Billion in Renewable Energy, Data Centres Over Next Decade: All Details
  4. Binance Hopes for Japan Return After Four-Year Hiatus: All Details
  5. BigBasket Seeks $200 Million in Fresh Round of Funding at $3.5 Billion Valuation: Report
  6. JioPhone 5G Price in India to be Set Between Rs. 8,000 and Rs. 12,000: Counterpoint Research
  7. Google Photos Update With Redesigned Memories Feature Rolling Out: All Details
  8. House of the Dragon Episode 7 Trailer: Tensions Rise as the Dragon Vhagar Is Stolen
  9. Hackers Leak Patient Details After French Hospital Refuses to Pay Multi-Million-Dollar Ransom
  10. Instagram Story Time Limit Increased to 60 Seconds: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.