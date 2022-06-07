Technology News
loading

Rich Asian Investors Own Cryptos, India Surpasses Singapore in Digital Asset Holdings: Accenture

As per Accenture findings, Thailand and Indonesia dwellers hold the maximum percentage of digital assets in Asia, followed by India, Singapore, and Thailand.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 7 June 2022 14:22 IST
Rich Asian Investors Own Cryptos, India Surpasses Singapore in Digital Asset Holdings: Accenture

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

Report predicts rise in virtual asset investments by 21 percent in Asia

Highlights
  • Over 3,200 people were surveyed by Accenture
  • Accenture predicts more crypto adoption in Asia soon
  • Report says investors are scared of taking direct approach to crypto

Asia is witnessing a constant growth in the crypto sector, especially from affluent investors. In nations like India, Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand — the holdings of crypto and other digital assets have risen multi-fold in recent years, a report by Accenture claims. After conducting a survey in Asia with over 3,200 participants, the report said people with up to $1 million (roughly Rs. 7 crore) in the continent, are investing in virtual assets in a bid to diversify their investment portfolios.

As per the findings, Thailand and Indonesia dwellers hold the maximum percentage of digital assets in Asia, followed by India, Singapore, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, India contributes by seven percent on the chart representing the percentages of crypto and NFT holdings in Asia. This brings India ahead of Singapore, Japan, and Vietnam — that reflect six percent, three percent and four percent in digital asset holdings on the Accenture survey graph.

At this point, Asian investors, on an average hold nearly one-third (32 percent) of their wealth in retail deposit accounts and physical cash.

The research has however noted that more investors could add money to the crypto sector, only if their financial advisors suggest them to take this approach.

“Investors are more interested in receiving advisory services from their wealth firm than a self-directed approach, where they make investment decisions themselves and use wealth firms just to execute their trades (40 percent vs. 33 percent). This desire for more financial advice could lead investors to move assets,” Accenture said in a blog post.

Out of the total participants of this survey, Accenture said 52 percent Asian investors already hold crypto assets.

These include cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and investment funds of digital assets.

The report has further predicted that these investments in virtual assets will rise by around 21 percent in Asia, very soon.

For now, crypto makes for the fifth largest asset class in Asia, despite which, 67 percent of wealth management firms have no plans to offer digital assets services and offerings.

“Investors are looking for new products and advisory services as they grapple with market volatility, longer life expectancies and the plethora of investment information available online. To reimagine the client experience and differentiate themselves in key areas, including digital assets, wealth managers will need to find a balance in their advisory offerings,” said Nicole Bodack, Accenture's Capital Markets industry group lead for Growth Markets.

At this point, the Asian market has established itself as a tough sphere for the crypto industry to crack into.

Last year, China imposed a blanket ban on cryptocurrencies. While Chinese citizens can purchase and hold crypto assets at their own risks, they are not allowed to trade them or sell them in exchange for monetary or materialistic benefits.

In India, the crypto industry is clouded by regulatory uncertainties, due to which, the growth and adoption of digital assets is moving at a relatively slow pace.

Regardless, industry experts believe that it is only a matter of time that more people will invest in crypto, as the industry matures and rises above its present volatile stage.

In April, a report by Gemini crypto exchange had reportedly claimed that around 45 percent of the participants in its survey had purchased their first crypto asset in 2021.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: India, Cryptocurrency, Asia, Digital Assets
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iOS 16 Improves Portrait, Cinematic Modes on iPhone 13 Camera; Adds 'Duplicate Detection' for Photos

Related Stories

Rich Asian Investors Own Cryptos, India Surpasses Singapore in Digital Asset Holdings: Accenture
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  2. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  3. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders, Price, Specifications Leaked Online
  5. Moto G82 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  6. Moto G82 5G Tipped to be Priced at Rs.23,999 in India
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  8. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Online
  9. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  10. iPadOS 16 Debuts to Bridge Gap Between iPad and MacBook
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Freebuds 5i With Multi-Mode Free Switching, ANC Launched: All Details
  2. iOS 16 Lets You See Your Wi-Fi Passwords, Adds Fullscreen Music Player to Lock Screen, More
  3. Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Be Announced During Media Event in Jan 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Strange World Teaser Trailer Out: Disney’s Upcoming Animated Feature Sets November 23 Release Date
  5. iOS 16 Won't Reach iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Original iPhone SE; Apple Watch Series 3 Not Eligible for watchOS 9
  6. After ExpressVPN, Surfshark Decides to Shut Down VPN Servers in India Over Government's Order
  7. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Tipped, Will Be a Budget Offering: Report
  8. Indonesian Crypto Exchange Pintu Raises $113 Million in Series B Funding
  9. iOS 16 Lets You Lock Hidden, Recently Deleted Albums, Adds Haptic Feedback to iPhone Keyboard
  10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Maria Bakalova Confirmed to Play Key Role by Director James Gunn
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.