Technology News
loading

NFT, Blockchain Gaming Searches Driving Crypto Adoption in Asia, India Leads: Chainalysis

NFTs and blockchain gaming, as Web3 sectors, are garnering intrigue in the world’s largest continet, Asia.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 September 2022 11:48 IST
NFT, Blockchain Gaming Searches Driving Crypto Adoption in Asia, India Leads: Chainalysis

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Hans

Along with games and NFTs, remittances are also a major reason why crypto adoption is rising in Asia

Highlights
  • India has the maximum crypto activity in Asia overall
  • Vietnam, Phillipines are exceeding in blockchain gaming
  • Pakistan is also showing crypto adoption

The Web3 adoption in Asia is banking on the rage around non-fungible tokens (NFTs). A recent Chainalysis report highlighted that in the second quarter of 2022, 58 percent of web traffic from Asian nations to crypto services was NFT-related. Another 21 percent traffic was related to play-to-earn blockchain games. The co-relation between the two interest points is not a coincidence. These play-to-earn games often reward players with cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Evidently, digital collectibles are garnering intrigue in the world's largest continet, Asia.

The combined region of Central & Southern Asia and Oceania (CSAO) is the third largest cryptocurrency market this year. Residents of these nations generated $932 billion (roughly Rs. 75,09,170 crore) in cryptocurrency value from July 2021 to June 2022.

NFTs and blockchain games have emerged as popular tools via which traffic around crypto is rushing in from the CASO regions. In terms of gaming, Vietnam and Phillipines have ranked as top two.

“India continues to lead CSAO in unweighted crypto activity, receiving $172 billion (roughly Rs. 13,85,812 crore) in cryptocurrency value from July 2021 through June of this year. Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and Singapore follow close behind with each receiving more than $100 billion (roughly Rs. 8,05,685 crore),” the Chainalysis report said.

Along with games and NFTs, remittances are also a major reason why countries in the CSAO regions are witnessing a boom in crypto adoption.

“Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh each have over $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,61,161 crore) remittance markets, and blockchain-based payment providers are beginning to disrupt traditional intermediaries,” the report noted.

While the lack of clear crypto regulations in India and Pakistan impact the pace of crypto and Web3 adoption, the speed of innovation in the sectors remain smooth.

Amid the legal uncertainities, India and Pakistan that were the second and third highest adopters of cryptocurrency globally, respectively have fallen to fourth and sixth ranks respectively.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Blockchain Gaming, Web3, Asia
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
NASA Artemis I SLS Rocket Passes Fueling Test Ahead of Planned September 27 Launch Date: Details
Nvidia CEO Says US Export Restrictions on Top Data Centre Chips Leave 'Large Space' for China Sales

Related Stories

NFT, Blockchain Gaming Searches Driving Crypto Adoption in Asia, India Leads: Chainalysis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed
  6. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  7. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  8. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Pre-Orders Start on October 6
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 Leaked Marketing Images Hint at Upcoming Global Launch
  2. Ofcom to Investigate Competition in Cloud Computing, Internet Messaging, Smart Devices: Details
  3. Maja Ma Trailer: Madhuri Dixit's Devout Housewife-Dancer Contests Societal Norms in New Prime Video Movie
  4. Iran’s CBDC Digital Rial Steps Into Pilot Trial Phase Amid Lack of Infrastructure
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro OxygenOS 13 Update Rolling Out in India, Other Markets: All Details
  6. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Image of Neptune
  7. Nokia T10 Tablet Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Bitcoin Falls to $18,600 After US Federal Reserve Announces Another Interest Rate Hike
  9. Tecno Pop 6 Pro Could be Launched in India Next Week, Price Tipped Ahead of Debut: Report
  10. Post Merge, Ethereum Developers to Focus on Scaling Solutions, Staked Asset Withdrawals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.