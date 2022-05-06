Technology News
loading

Argentina's Central Bank Blocks Banks, Financial Institutions From Offering Crypto Services

The announcement comes just days after two major Argentine banks added the option to buy and sell crypto on their platform.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 6 May 2022 13:38 IST
Argentina's Central Bank Blocks Banks, Financial Institutions From Offering Crypto Services

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Angelica Reyes

Argentina's central bank has decided to block financial institutions from offering crypto

Highlights
  • Banks are prohibited from offering services for any unregulated assets
  • Argentina's central bank has long taken a dim view of crypto
  • Argentines have embraced crypto due to high inflation

Argentina's central bank, the BCRA, has announced that financial institutions cannot let their clients carry out operations using digital assets, just days after two banks said they had opened up crypto trading to their clients. Earlier in the week, Banco Galicia, the largest Argentinian private bank by market value, added the option to buy and sell cryptocurrencies on its platform, shortly followed by domestic digital bank Brubank offering customers the option to purchase popular crypto assets like Bitcoin, Ether, USD Coin, and Ripple.

The BCRA statement says banks are prohibited from offering services for any digital assets not regulated by the central bank, and since there currently are no digital assets thus regulated, the move amounts to a de facto ban. The statement also highlights the fact that the ban includes assets whose returns are determined by the fluctuations of cryptocurrencies.

Argentina's central bank defines digital assets as "a digital representation of value or rights that are transferred and stored electronically using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) or other similar technology."

"The measure ordered by the Board of Directors of the BCRA seeks to mitigate the risks associated with operations with these assets that could be generated for users of financial services, and for the financial system as a whole," the central bank statement reads.

As highlighted by a Bloomberg report, Argentines are embracing cryptocurrencies at a rapid pace as recurring currency crises and inflation run above 50 percent annually and erodes the value of savings. The country is among the world's top 10 with the highest adoption of crypto, according to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.

Back in March this year, Argentina's government signalled that it will discourage the use of cryptocurrencies as part of a nearly $45 billion (roughly Rs. 3,44,325 crore) debt restructuring deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a March 3 memorandum, the government said it would take steps to "discourage the use of cryptocurrencies with a view to preventing money laundering, informality, and disintermediation," in addition to other measures aimed at strengthening the country's financial resilience.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Argentina, BCRA
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
ED's Seizure of Xiaomi India Assets Worth $725 Million Said to Be Put on Hold by Indian Court
Facebook Said to Discontinue Nearby Friends Feature, Weather Alerts, More

Related Stories

Argentina's Central Bank Blocks Banks, Financial Institutions From Offering Crypto Services
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  2. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  4. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Set for May 12: All You Need to Know
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in Six Languages
  6. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  8. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  9. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Laptops
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. India, US Researchers Collaborate to Develop Optogenetic Tool to Understand Brain Disorders
  2. Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Concern Over Fidelity’s Bitcoin Pension Plan
  3. Elon Musk's Latest $7 Billion Twitter Funding Could Face US Regulator Scrutiny: Experts
  4. Tesla Said to Increase Shanghai Plant Output to 2,600 Cars a Day Starting May 16
  5. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Date Set for May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Pinterest TV Studio Livestreaming App Launched for Select Creators
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T Listed on AliExpress Ahead of Official Launch, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Decentralised Twitter ‘Bluesky’ Outlines Code, Content Moderation Plans for Its Platform
  9. Vivo V23e 5G Gets a Rs. 5,000 Discount in India With New Cashback Offer
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Key Specifications, Design Details Tipped Ahead of Launch in Europe: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.