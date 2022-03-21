Technology News
loading

Arab Monetary Fund Pitches Decentralised Network RippleNet as CBDC Alternative

The AMF has said that CBDCs pose a threat to national economy and fiat currencies.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 21 March 2022 17:29 IST
Arab Monetary Fund Pitches Decentralised Network RippleNet as CBDC Alternative

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The market valuation of RippleNet’s native XRP token is over $39 billion

Highlights
  • AMF is not on board with introducing CBDC to economy
  • RippleNet is a blockchain network focussing on instant payments
  • SWIFT payments system has also been named as CBDC alternate

The Arab Monetary Fund (AMF) is not game for introducing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to its economic system. The financial body has proposed the decentralised RippleNet network as an alternative to CBDC. The network's native XRP cryptocurrency has been called unique in nature, citing the premise of its creation — 'primarily for payments'. XRP crypto coin was released in 2012 and has a current market cap of over $39 billion (roughly Rs. 2,98,146 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

CBDCs have a considerable risk of rendering fiat currencies powerless, a report by AMF's Arab Regional Fintech Working Group has claimed.

“There are many risks associated with the international positions on local CBDCs ranging from the risk of ‘digital dollariastion,' international spillovers, and the impact on the international role of currencies. If a CBDC is used outside of its jurisdiction successfully, this could lead to a local currency losing its function as a medium of exchange, unit of account, storage of value, and eventually raises financial stability risks,” the report noted.

The potential threat of non-residents using CBDCs leading to an increase in exchange rate volatility has also been mentioned in the report.

Along with RippleNet, other CBDC alternatives named by the AMF include the SWIFT payments system, banking application Revolut, and London-based fintech company Wise.

CBDCs are blockchain-based financial assets, regulated by central banks. They are an alternative to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether, which are also based on blockchain technology but are not managed by a centralised authority.

India is one of the countries working on bringing its own CBDC, tentatively called the ‘Digital Rupee'. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be issuing, regulating, and monitoring this digital asset.

Russia has begun the trials of its CDBC, the ‘Digital Ruble'.

Last week, Ghana's central bank outlined details on its ‘eCedi' digital currency that it hopes will bring more people to join the national banking system.

Jamaica's ‘Jam-Dex' is also ready for roll out.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ripple, RippleNet, XRP CBDC, Digital Assets
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Tech Launches and Announcements to Look Forward to in April 2022

Related Stories

Arab Monetary Fund Pitches Decentralised Network RippleNet as CBDC Alternative
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  3. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Debuts in India
  4. Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G Spotted on BIS, May be a Rebranded Redmi Note 11E
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. OnePlus 10R Enters Private Testing in India, Launch Expected Soon: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  10. Lenovo ThinkBook 14+, ThinkBook 16+ With 12th Gen Intel CPUs Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Cricket NFT Marketplace FanCraze Raises $100 Million, Football Star Ronaldo Reportedly Among Investors
  2. Crypto Mining Cost Not Allowed as Deduction Under I-T Act: Finance Ministry
  3. Arab Monetary Fund Pitches Decentralised Network RippleNet as CBDC Alternative
  4. Ola Electric Invests in Israeli Battery Rech Firm StoreDot
  5. Xbox Game Pass Price Cut: Microsoft Revises Tariffs for Xbox/PC Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass Ultimate
  6. Apple Ex-Employee Charged for Defrauding the Company of $10 Million
  7. Google Feature to Quickly Delete Last 15 Minutes of Search History Rolling Out to Its Android App: Report
  8. Microsoft Bing Search Engine Asked to Suspend Auto-Suggest Feature in China
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Teased Ahead of March 22 Launch, Will Get Sony IMX766 Camera, 120Hz Display
  10. Fiat Beats Crypto as Preferred Choice for Financial Crimes in US Treasury Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.