Technology News
loading

Aptos Labs Raises $150 Million in Series A Funding, Plans to Expand Staff

Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, the two co-founders of Aptos Labs formerly worked at Meta.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 26 July 2022 13:25 IST
Aptos Labs Raises $150 Million in Series A Funding, Plans to Expand Staff

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dmitry Demidko

Aptos Labs is looking to add a Web3 twist to gaming, social media, entertainment, and finance

Highlights
  • Aptos Labs was founded in 2021
  • The California-based company aims to drive Web3 adoption
  • It aims to use freshly raised capital to add more members to its staff

Aptos Labs, a blockchain start-up founded by former Meta employees, has raised $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,196 crore) in a Series A funding round. This investment round, led by FTX Ventures and Jump Crypto, also saw participation from other venture capital firms such as Apollo, Circle Ventures, Griffin Gaming Partners, Franklin Templeton, and Temasek's Superscrypt. The fresh capital raised by Aptos Labs will be used to expand its team as the firm gears up to drive Web3 adoption.

“We are working with our strategic partners to identify consumer needs, and address them by shipping the most performant and upgradable blockchain technology. This funding comes at a critical time in our industry. At Aptos, we are taking this as an opportunity to build the reliable foundation Web3 has been waiting for,” Aptos Labs, founded in 2021 in California, said in a Medium post.

Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, the two co-founders of Aptos Labs formerly worked in Meta. During their tenure there, both Shaikh and Ching worked on Meta's crypto projects called Diem and Novi, that failed to take off.

With their own firm, Shaikh and Ching are looking to add a Web3 twist to the sectors of gaming, social networks, media, entertainment, as well as finance.

“We've hosted hackathons, reached 20,000 operational nodes during devnet, launched our series of incentivised testnets, and raised total funding of $350 million (roughly Rs. 2,791 crore) to strengthen this evolving community. We look forward to growing the Aptos team, product suite and community with this funding,” the company further added.

In recent times, several big names in the venture capital business have contributed funds to crypto-related businesses.

Earlier in June, for instance, Binance Labs closed a mega investment round bagging $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,875 crore) for its Web3 focussed fund pool. A bunch of global institutional investors, including DST Global Partners, Breyer Capital, and Whampoa Group among other companies, participated in this funding.

Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) also has pledged $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,661 crore) to accelerate research and development in the Web3 and NFT gaming industry.

Dapper Labs and Dragonfly Capital, earlier this year, pledged $725 million (roughly Rs. 5,600 crore) and $650 million (roughly Rs. 4,975 crore) respectively, to grow the Web3 ecosystem.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Aptos Labs, Meta, Series A Funding
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins; Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea in Race to Bid for 5G Airwaves

Related Stories

Aptos Labs Raises $150 Million in Series A Funding, Plans to Expand Staff
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  3. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  4. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  8. Realme Pad X, Watch 3, More to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Details
  9. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  10. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists in US Hack Fruit Flies' Brains to Make Them Remote-Controlled
  2. FIFA 23, Juventus Strike New Deal to End Italian Club's 3-Year Absence
  3. Thailand’s SEC Probing Potential Losses for Users of Crypto Platform Zipmex Users After Suspended Withdrawals
  4. Itel A23S With 3,020mAh Battery, Smart Face Unlock Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo Y16 Spotted on BIS Database, Expected to Debut in India Soon: Report
  6. Black Panther Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Wakanda Title
  7. Bitzero to Convert Abandoned US Missile Site Into Bitcoin Mining Site, Data Centre: Details
  8. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  9. Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market
  10. Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.