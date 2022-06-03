Technology News
Apple's WWDC 2022 Augmented Reality Easter Egg Sparks NFT Trading Card Rumors

Apple's interest in diving into the metaverse could begin with the introduction of NFT trading cards.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 3 June 2022 15:35 IST
Apple's WWDC 2022 Augmented Reality Easter Egg Sparks NFT Trading Card Rumors

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ olieman.eth

Apple's non-tradeable promo cards look a lot like RTFKT's Clone X NFT trading cards

Highlights
  • Tim Cook has earlier expressed Apple's interest in the metaverse
  • The trading cards on Apple's Events page look similar to RTFKT NFT cards
  • Apple was earlier rumoured to launch its MR headset at this year's WWDC

Apple in the lead up to its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where the tech giant usually likes to build up excitement for its upcoming suite of software releases, has introduced collectable trading cards as an easter egg of sorts, fuelling speculation about its intention to launch non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the future. Memojis have been a common feature of Apple's marketing strategy over the years, but this year the Cupertino giant has decided to feature an augmented reality (AR) element that gets triggered by tapping the Memoji featuring non-tradeable cards as collectables.

As per a MacRumors report, clicking the Memoji characters on Apple's Events page unveils an augmented reality mode and three trading card characters available for collection as Web 2 elements in the upcoming 2022 edition of WWDC.

Naturally, on its own, featuring collectable trading cards as marketing material is not enough to spark rumors of Apple planning an entry into the NFT space. However, the cards bear an uncanny similarity to avatars of RTFKT Studios' CloneX and animated cards of Gary Vaynerchuk's VeeFriends Series 2. This has given rise to speculation within the NFT community about the future possibilities of an Apple NFT.

Also, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, earlier expressed optimism about the mainstream adoption of augmented reality. Likewise, he revealed the company's intention to invest in the metaverse, causing Apple stocks to jump right after. All put together, many in the NFT community believe that Apple may have NFT trading cards on the way. However, they will have to wait to see how that shapes up.

Apple was also expected to announce its rumored mixed reality headset or it's new AR/VR operating system at next week's WWDC but an update from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this week suggests that with mass production of the device still some way off, a headset launch is unlikely.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Apple, NFT, WWDC
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Apple's WWDC 2022 Augmented Reality Easter Egg Sparks NFT Trading Card Rumors
