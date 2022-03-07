Technology News
loading

‘Pure Gold Mathematics’: Bitcoin Garners Praises from Apple’s Steve Wozniak

Wozniak is concerned that the number of crypto projects emerging every day could deduct the credibility of the crypto sector.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 7 March 2022 17:34 IST
‘Pure Gold Mathematics’: Bitcoin Garners Praises from Apple’s Steve Wozniak

Photo Credit: Woz.Org/

Steve Wozniak, 71, founded his own blockchain startup ‘Efforce’ in 2021

Highlights
  • BTC was trading at around $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) on Monday
  • Steve Wozniak’s view on BTC different from overall crypto market
  • Wozniak thinks many new crypto projects could be rip offs

Steve Wozniak has appreciated Bitcoin, the oldest cryptocurrency in existence, calling it “pure gold mathematics”. The co-founder of Apple, reiterated his support for Bitcoin while speaking in an interview with Business Insider. Founded in 2009, Bitcoin is currently the most valued cryptocurrency, trading at around $40,000 (roughly Rs. 30.5 lakh) on Monday. Its total market capitalisation is over $724 billion (roughly Rs. 55,76,734 crore). Wozniak's view on Bitcoin however, differs from his opinion on the overall crypto sector.

The renowned electronics engineer believes that the sheer number of cryptocurrencies cropping up every day takes the credibility quotient away from the sector.

Wozniak is concerned that many crypto projects are ‘rip-offs'.

“There are so many cryptocurrencies that come out now; everybody has a way to create a new one, and you have a celebrity star with it. It seems like they're just collecting a bunch of money from people who want to invest at the very earliest stage, when it's worth pennies,” U.Today quoted the 71-year-old computer programmer as saying.

This is not the first time, that Wozniak has spoken in favour of the crypto sector.

In November last year, Wozniak had said that the 'untraceable' nature of crypto is what needs a workaround.

At the time, the Apple co-founder had said that the Bitcoin is so mathematically pure that it cannot be copied.

Wozniak, has also co-founded an ‘energy efficient' blockchain company of his own called Efforce in 2021.

It is also not new, that Bitcoin has been compared to gold as an asset.

Earlier, billionaire investor Paul Tudor declared Bitcoin as his preferred inflation hedge over gold.

Business tycoon Mark Cuban has gone ahead to call Bitcoin better than gold.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Apple, Steve Wozniak, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 6a Specifications Tipped via Geekbench, Listed to Come With Google's Tensor Chipset
Samsung Galaxy S22, Older Galaxy S-Series Phones Delisted by Geekbench Over Performance Throttling

Related Stories

‘Pure Gold Mathematics’: Bitcoin Garners Praises from Apple’s Steve Wozniak
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple’s New M2 Chip for MacBook Reportedly Spotted Day Before Launch Event
  2. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  3. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Hosting Next Big Sale on March 12 With Deals on Phones, Tablets
  5. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Air May Debut Alongside a New 7K Apple Studio Display
  6. Uber, Ola Ordered to Get Valid Licences or Shut Operations in Maharashtra
  7. Asus 8z Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: All You Need to Know
  8. Poco M4 Pro Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  9. Realme GT 2 Pro Flagship Phone Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  10. Realme C35 Budget Phone With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Blocks 25,000 Addresses Linked to Russian Individuals, Business Entities
  2. Binance Donates $2.5 Million in Crypto Assets to UNICEF to Help Distressed Ukrainian Children
  3. NASA Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Unseen Images Turned to NFTs for Women’s Day Auction
  4. Samsung Confirms Data Breach by Hackers, Involving Source Code of Galaxy Smartphones
  5. DD India Partners Yupp TV to Expand Its Global Reach to US, UK, Australia
  6. Apple 'Peek Performance' Event: iPad Air Said to Launch With No Design Changes
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Begin from March 12 With Deals, Discounts on Phones, Tablets, Wearables
  8. The Power of Tech Giants Has Made Them as Influential as Nations. Here’s How They’re Sanctioning Russia
  9. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display, 4.1 Channel 100W Speakers Launched in India
  10. Switzerland Plans to Freeze Crypto Assets Held by Russian Nationals Within Its Borders: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.