Technology News
loading

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Project-Linked Token Drops in Value Despite Much Fanfare

Gas fees on the Ethereum network saw a spike due to ApeCoin transaction activity rising through the roof.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 18 March 2022 19:25 IST
Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Project-Linked Token Drops in Value Despite Much Fanfare

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ApeCoin

ApeCoin price has posted double-digit losses within 24 hours

Highlights
  • ApeCoin price plummeted despite the popularity of BAYC NFTs
  • The governance token's market cap has already exceeded $15 billion
  • In India, Giottus became the first crypto exchange to list ApeCoin

ApeCoin, the token linked to the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, had a rough debut. The token, which was airdropped to the Bored Ape NFT owners, saw its price tumble from a high of $39.40 (roughly Rs. 3,000) to a 24-hour low of $6.21 (roughly Rs. 473). Despite the popularity of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, the ApeCoin price plunged. However, at the time of writing, the price of the BAYC project token recovered to around $16 (roughly Rs. 1,220).

The token, which Bored Ape and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT holders can claim for free, initially hit a peak of $39.40 (roughly Rs. 3,000) per token according to data from CoinMarketCap. However, it quickly sank and has been hovering below the $20 (roughly Rs. 1,525) mark since early Friday.

However, not every data source agrees that there was such a sizable top — and a massive drop to match. CoinGecko, for example, shows an all-time high of just $10.36 (roughly Rs. 790) for ApeCoin. In any case, data sources are more closely aligned now, with CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap both showing a current price of around $16 for the token.

Colin Wu, a Chinese journalist, reported that the withdrawal and transactions of ApeCoin triggered a spike in gas fees on the Ethereum network. The median transaction fees on the Ethereum network hit 340 Gwei, the smallest unit of Ether at one point, skyrocketing in response to the activity in ApeCoin.

ApeCoin will initially be used as an in-game token for Yuga Labs titles starting with action-adventure mobile game Benji Bananas. Going forward, ApeCoin sales will be used to fund various digital and physical projects. Each token awards a single vote allowing individual holders to have a say on future ventures.

According to Yuga Labs' website dedicated to ApeCoin, only 1 billion ApeCoins will be minted in perpetuity, and 9.75 percent will be held by Yuga Labs, 14 percent will go to launch contributors, 8 percent to the Yuga Labs founders, and 6.25 percent will be donated to the Jane Goodall Legacy Foundation aimed at preserving chimpanzee habitats and inspiring the youth to care for wildlife and the planet.

Meanwhile, Chennai-based crypto platform Giottus became the first Indian exchange to list ApeCoin, joining the likes of Binance, FTX, Coinbase, KuCoin, and OKX, among other global exchanges, to list the new governance and utility token for the APE ecosystem.

As per CoinMarketcap data, the fully diluted market capitalisation of ApeCoin has already exceeded $15 billion (roughly Rs. 11,41,200 crore), placing it within the top 35 cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap rankings.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Bored Ape Yacht Club, BAYC, ApeCoin, Gas Fees, Ethereum
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 10R India Launch Expected Soon as Smartphone Enters Private Testing: Report

Related Stories

Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Project-Linked Token Drops in Value Despite Much Fanfare
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Debuts
  2. RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) With Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 Launched
  3. iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air (2022) Go on Sale in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Redmi K40S With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 67W Fast Charging Launched
  7. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  8. Amazon Closes $8.5-Billion Deal to Acquire MGM
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Spotted on Various Certification Websites
  10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Smartphones With Quad Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Project-Linked Token Drops in Value Despite Much Fanfare
  2. OnePlus 10R India Launch Expected Soon as Smartphone Enters Private Testing: Report
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Feature Dimensity 8100 SoC, Triple Cameras, 150W Fast Charging
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Alleged Geekbench Listings Suggest the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G
  5. Bridgestone Reports Ransomware Attack at US Subsidiary After Toyota Reports Similar Incident
  6. Porsche Discussed Possible Projects With Apple, CEO Oliver Blume Says
  7. WhatsApp Working on Yearly Terms of Service Reminder Feature, Disables Quick Replies for Non Business Users
  8. Porsche Sets More Ambitious EV Target, Says Over 80 Percent of Newly Sold Cars Will Be Fully Electric by 2030
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Getting One UI 4.1 Update, Brings Improvements to Samsung Pay
  10. Amazon Closes $8.5-Billion Deal to Acquire Hollywood Studio MGM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.