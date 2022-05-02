Technology News
loading

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Quietly Adds ApeCoin as Official Payment Method

ApeCoin is currently the biggest metaverse token by market capitalisation.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 2 May 2022 18:23 IST
NFT Marketplace OpenSea Quietly Adds ApeCoin as Official Payment Method

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ApeCoin

OpenSea now supports Apecoin payments

Highlights
  • ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token
  • ApeCoin DAO empowers its community to design blockchain games, services
  • The ApeCoin DAO is headed by a council of members

Popular non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has officially stated that it has begun accepting ApeCoin, the main token for the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem and the main currency required in the metaverse game experience Otherside. The relatively new Ethereum token allows users to make transactions through Web 3 apps, which do not have to be limited to those developed by Yuga Labs or the Bored Ape Yacht Club. As per CoinMarketCap, Apecoin currently stands in the top 30 cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalisation value.

Apecoin joins a small list of coins available to use through OpenSea — a list which includes Ether, Wrapped Ether, Solana, USD Coin, and Dai. The move coincides with Yuga Labs' much-hyped launch of the Otherside metaverse digital land sale which raised roughly $320 million (roughly Rs. 2,450 crore) — making it the largest NFT mints to date through the sale of virtual land.

Launched back in March, ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club or BAYC but the coin was not created by Yuga Labs, the developers of BAYC. Instead, it was created by ApeCoin DAO.

ApeCoin DAO empowers its community to design blockchain games and services as well as create physical and virtual merchandise. The organisation is administered by the ApeCoin Foundation. While some think that Yuga Labs' decision to separate itself from ApeCoin is a move for decentralisation, others think Yuga Labs is trying to avoid regulatory backlash from the SEC.

The ApeCoin DAO is headed by a council comprising Alexis Ohanian (Reddit), Amy Wu (FTX), Maaria Bajwa (Sound Ventures), Yat Sui (Animoca Brands), and Dean Steinbeck (Horizen Labs). Although the token and DAO are not directly linked with Yuga Labs and its Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the two are associated, which is why holders of BAYC NFTs received free ApeCoin upon the cryptocurrency's release, and it will serve as the main token for the BAYC ecosystem.

According to ApeCoin's website, "APE is a token made to support what's next, controlled and built on by the community. It will serve as a decentralised protocol layer for community-led initiatives that drive culture forward into the metaverse."

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bored Ape Yacht Club, ApeCoin, BAYC, Metaverse, OpenSea
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Coinbase Hires Former Snap India Head Durgesh Kaushik to Lead Market Expansion Plans
Stranger Things 4, Modern Love Mumbai, and More: May Series Guide to Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Related Stories

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Quietly Adds ApeCoin as Official Payment Method
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  2. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  4. Twitter CEO Agrawal Faces Employee Anger Over Musk Attacks at Company Meeting
  5. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  7. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. WhatsApp Says It Banned 1.85 Million Accounts in India in March 2022
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts on May 3 With Deals on Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 8 May Sense Body Temperature, if Algorithm Supports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Gives Aerial Perspective on the Perseverance Landing Gear on Mars Surface
  3. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR, Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  4. Crypto Players Need to Register With Belgium’s Finance Regulator to Set Shop in Nation
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Gets May 2022 Android Security Patch in Italy: Report
  6. Crossbeats Ignite Lyt Smartwatch With 1.69-Inch Display Launched in India: Here Are the Details
  7. Global Tablet, Chromebook Shipments Decline in Q1 2022: IDC
  8. Google Asks Court to Dismiss $1.6 Billion Fine Imposed by EU
  9. NFT Marketplace OpenSea Quietly Adds ApeCoin as Official Payment Method
  10. Coinbase Hires Former Snap India Head Durgesh Kaushik to Lead Market Expansion Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.