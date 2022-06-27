Anonymous, the well-known hacktivist group, has a new target in Do Kwon, claiming that the Terra founder is "singlehandedly" responsible for scamming billions of dollars away from retail investors. The group uploaded a video on its official YouTube page vowing to make sure that Do Kwon's crimes are brought to justice as soon as possible. Anonymous in its four-minute video levelled numerous allegations against Kwon, including the fact that he allegedly withdrew billions of dollars from the company shortly before the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and his involvement in the failed stablecoin project Basis Cash.

As per the video, Anonymous asserts that Do Kwon had "bad intentions from the start," and states that his crimes should be brought to light as soon as possible. "Anonymous is looking into Do Kwon's entire history since he entered the crypto space to see what we can learn and bring to light," the hacktivist group added.

The group further stated how Do Kwon was never held accountable for the Basis Cash stablecoin collapse (via CoinDesk) because he had created the crypto project under the pseudonym of 'Rick Sanchez' — a name inspired by a character from the famous Rick and Morty animated series.

"Unfortunately, nothing can be done to undo the harm that Do Kwon has caused if he isn't listening. The only thing the community can do at this stage is hold you responsible and make sure you are prosecuted as quickly as possible," Anonymous added.

Do Kwon's acts since entering the crypto world will be investigated, according to the hacking community, to uncover his alleged misdeeds. The hacking group which has its roots in the 4chan forum and was founded back in 2003, also lambasted Kwon for using "arrogant tactics" to harass opponents and detractors and for "appearing as if he will never fail."

Meanwhile, Kwon, who continues to be investigated by South Korean regulators, in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, said that he was "devasted" by the collapse of the TerraUST project. He hopes that tens of thousands of investors who have been affected by the implosion are taking care of themselves.

