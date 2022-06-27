Technology News
Hacker Group Anonymous Pledges to Bring Terra's Do Kwon to Justice in New Video

The video from the hacker group rehashes a laundry list of Kwon’s alleged wrongdoings from over the years.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 27 June 2022 18:07 IST
Hacker Group Anonymous Pledges to Bring Terra's Do Kwon to Justice in New Video

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Terra

Hacktivist group Anonymous has pledged to unearth all the crimes of Terra founder Do Kwon

Highlights
  • Anonymous posted a four-minute video on its YouTube channel
  • The hacker group brings up how Kwon was behind the collapse of Basis Cash
  • Do Kwon is currently being investigated by South Korean authorities

Anonymous, the well-known hacktivist group, has a new target in Do Kwon, claiming that the Terra founder is "singlehandedly" responsible for scamming billions of dollars away from retail investors. The group uploaded a video on its official YouTube page vowing to make sure that Do Kwon's crimes are brought to justice as soon as possible. Anonymous in its four-minute video levelled numerous allegations against Kwon, including the fact that he allegedly withdrew billions of dollars from the company shortly before the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and his involvement in the failed stablecoin project Basis Cash.

As per the video, Anonymous asserts that Do Kwon had "bad intentions from the start," and states that his crimes should be brought to light as soon as possible. "Anonymous is looking into Do Kwon's entire history since he entered the crypto space to see what we can learn and bring to light," the hacktivist group added.

The group further stated how Do Kwon was never held accountable for the Basis Cash stablecoin collapse (via CoinDesk) because he had created the crypto project under the pseudonym of 'Rick Sanchez' — a name inspired by a character from the famous Rick and Morty animated series.

"Unfortunately, nothing can be done to undo the harm that Do Kwon has caused if he isn't listening. The only thing the community can do at this stage is hold you responsible and make sure you are prosecuted as quickly as possible," Anonymous added.

Do Kwon's acts since entering the crypto world will be investigated, according to the hacking community, to uncover his alleged misdeeds. The hacking group which has its roots in the 4chan forum and was founded back in 2003, also lambasted Kwon for using "arrogant tactics" to harass opponents and detractors and for "appearing as if he will never fail."

Meanwhile, Kwon, who continues to be investigated by South Korean regulators, in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, said that he was "devasted" by the collapse of the TerraUST project. He hopes that tens of thousands of investors who have been affected by the implosion are taking care of themselves.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Anonymous, Terra, Do Kwon
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
