Technology News
loading

Anonymous Offers Russian Soldiers Over $52,000 in Bitcoin for Each Surrendered Tank

Anonymous claims that over 300 websites belonging to the Russian government have been taken down.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 3 March 2022 18:16 IST
Anonymous Offers Russian Soldiers Over $52,000 in Bitcoin for Each Surrendered Tank

Photo Credit: Reuters

Anonymous declared war on Vladimir Putin's regime in late February.

Highlights
  • Anonymous claims to have hacked into several Russian websites
  • The group declared "cyber war" against the Putin regime on February 26
  • Anonymous wants to pay $52,000 in BTC for each tank donated

Anonymous, the popular hacktivist organisation, is said to have offered Russian troops Bitcoin in exchange for surrendering their tanks. For each surrendered military vehicle, the hacker group has pledged to pay more than $52,000 (roughly Rs. 39 lakh) in BTC. The international hacker group declared a "cyber-war" against Russia on February 26 and claims to have carried out several cyber-attacks against Russia. In over two days, the organisation declared that it had successfully hacked over 300 Russian targets and gathered over RUB 1 billion (roughly $10 million or Rs. 75 crore).

As per a report by BeInCrypto, Russian soldiers willing to agree to Anonymous' claims and are looking to trade a tank for Bitcoin must wave a white flag and use the word “million” for the hacker group to recognize them. "Russian soldiers who want to live with their families, children, not die, the global Anonymous community has raised RUB 1,225,043 (roughly Rs. 10 lakh) in BTC to help you," Anonymous has reportedly said in a statement.

After declaring "cyber war" against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime in late February, the group then posted a video on Twitter warning that the Russian leader would “face unprecedented cyber-attacks from all corners of the world” if he did not stop the invasion of Ukraine.

Anonymous more recently claimed that an affiliate hacker group had successfully shut down Russia's space agency, Roscosmos. The hacker group stated via a tweet that Russian officials have "no more control over their spy satellites."

However, the Director-General of Roscosmos, Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin, denied the claim through a follow-up tweet and called the group "petty swindlers." In a social media statement, he said: "The information of these scammers and petty swindlers is not true. All our space activity control centres are operating normally."

While Ukrainian forces have been attempting to halt the Russian invasion by way of direct battle, the country has been trying to fight back by way of cyber-attacks too. Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, declared a few days ago that the government will develop an IT army. He stated that Ukraine is in desperate need of digital goods and experts.

Anonymous is a global ‘activist' hacker community that has been operating since at least 2008. The group has previously claimed responsibility for acts of hacktivism against a wide range of targets, including big-name businesses like PayPal, Ministry of Sound and governments. Anonymous's activities are often aligned to major events, and the group claims to have an “anti-oppression” agenda.

The collective also has no defined structure or leadership with acts simply undertaken under the banner “Anonymous”, with some reports of limited rules of engagement being used to guide actions.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Anonymous, Russia, Hacker, Cyber security, Bitcoin
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Desktop Seems to Be Getting a New Way to React to Messages

Related Stories

Anonymous Offers Russian Soldiers Over $52,000 in Bitcoin for Each Surrendered Tank
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. WhatsApp Desktop May Let Users React to Messages Using Right-Click Menu
  3. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  4. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India: Crisil
  5. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  8. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  9. iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen Launch Tipped to Be Imminent
  10. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: UK Broadcasting Regulator Opens More Probes Into Russia's RT
  2. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India as FAME Incentives Taper Off: Crisil
  3. Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  4. Bitcoin Again Viewed as Safe Haven Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension
  5. Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 to Receive Upgrades for PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC
  6. Oracle Suspends Operations in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis, SAP Pauses Sales
  7. Huawei Nova 9 SE Tipped to Launch Soon as Company’s First Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera
  8. EU Checking if Crypto Assets Being Used to Bust Russian Sanctions, Senior Official Says
  9. Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro With Long-Term Arterial Health Sensing Feature Launched
  10. Oppo Reveals India, Global Rollout Plan for Android 12-Based ColorOS 12 for March
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.