Technology News
loading

Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF

OMA3 says it will build the alliance's infrastructure to ensure the metaverse operates as a unified system.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 26 July 2022 13:44 IST
Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF

Photo Credit: OMA3

The group says it is inviting all blockchain-based metaverse companies to join the alliance

Highlights
  • OMA3 will be a DAO guided by Web 3 principles
  • Non-Animoca Brands linked projects are also part of OMA3
  • Internet giants Meta, Microsoft recently formed a similar consortium

Hong Kong-based Web 3 giant Animoca Brands has launched a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) called the Open Metaverse Alliance for Web 3 (OMA3), which aims to ensure virtual land, digital assets, ideas and services are highly interoperable between platforms and transparent to all communities. OMA3, which is meant to operate like a consortium, already has a number of member sign-ons including Animoca's subsidiary The Sandbox, as well as, other popular metaverse gaming platforms such as Decantraland, Splinterlands, Cryptovoxels, Dapper Labs, and Alien Worlds.

In addition to the Web 3 projects already affiliated with Animoca Brands, the alliance includes DAO framework developer Wivity, virtual reality and games developer Space, and blockchain game company Upland.

"We believe in a metaverse without restraining walls, where individual platforms are interconnected and fully interoperable," OMA3 said in a blog post.

"The standards we create are guided by the goals of true ownership and real-time interoperability," the group adds.

OMA3 says it will build the alliance's infrastructure to ensure the metaverse operates as a unified system where digital assets, identities, and data are permissionless and controlled by users, not platforms.

The group also asserts that users will own their assets and will be able to freely transfer them to any OMA3 world without the individual platform's permission.

According to OMA3, this new decentralised autonomous organisation, better known as a DAO, will operate as a consortium, guided by inclusivity, transparency, and Web 3 principles.

The companies' announcement of the new Blockchain-based organisation comes just after the announcement of another Metaverse “alliance' known as the Metaverse Standards Forum (MSF). This group's founders are Microsoft, Meta (formerly Facebook), Alibaba, and Sony.

The MSF has around 650 members so far and its mission states that "the potential of the metaverse will be best realised if it is built on a foundation of open standards" and provides a venue for cooperation between standard organisations and companies to foster the development of interoperability standards for an open and inclusive metaverse.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Metaverse, Web3, OMA3, MSF, Animoca Brands
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Samsung 450-Megapixel Image Sensor In the Works, Suggests Trademark Application: Report

Related Stories

Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  4. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  5. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  6. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme Pad X, Watch 3, More to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Itel A23S With 3,020mAh Battery, Smart Face Unlock Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo Y16 Spotted on BIS Database, Expected to Debut in India Soon: Report
  3. Black Panther Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Wakanda Title
  4. Bitzero to Convert Abandoned US Missile Site Into Bitcoin Mining Site, Data Centre: Details
  5. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  6. Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market
  7. Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF
  8. Samsung 450-Megapixel Image Sensor In the Works, Suggests Trademark Application: Report
  9. Aptos Labs Raises $150 Million in Series A Funding, Plans to Expand Staff
  10. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins; Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea in Race to Bid for 5G Airwaves
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.