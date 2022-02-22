Technology News
loading

Animoca Brands Acquires Grease Monkey Games to Focus on Adding Blockchain Gaming Elements to Upcoming Motorsport Titles

Animoca Brands has garnered hundreds of millions of dollars in fresh funds to fuel its gaming and metaverse strategies this year.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 22 February 2022 17:26 IST
Animoca Brands Acquires Grease Monkey Games to Focus on Adding Blockchain Gaming Elements to Upcoming Motorsport Titles

Photo Credit: Animoca Brands

Grease Monkey Games is the developer of popular mobile titles 'Torque Burnout' and 'Torque Drift'

Highlights
  • Animoca Brands is a major player in the blockchain gaming space
  • Grease Monkey Games began operations back in 2013
  • The studio wields an extensive portfolio of licensed partnerships

In a bid to consolidate its growing presence in the area of blockchain gaming, Web3 investment giant Animoca Brands has now completed the full acquisition of Melbourne-based game developer Grease Monkey Games — a studio that has developed a host of popular motorsport titles such as Torque Burnout and Torque Drift. Established in 2013, Grease Monkey Games' current pipeline of upcoming titles includes a major cross-platform racing game built with Unreal Engine 5 and moving forward, the game studio will be working closely with Animoca Brands to incorporate elements of blockchain tech and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within its titles.

"The current management of Grease Monkey Games will continue to operate the company after the acquisition, working closely with Animoca Brands to align efforts relating to blockchain integration, fungible tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), play-to-earn capabilities, synergy opportunities, and product launches, particularly in connection to Animoca Brands' REVV Motorsport ecosystem," Animoca said in a publicly available statement.

Currently, Grease Monkey Games wields an extensive portfolio of licenced partnerships with vehicle and aftermarket parts manufacturers such as Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Ford, BMW, and Mishimoto. With almost a decade of motorsport game development now under its belt, the studio's titles have amassed more than 45 million downloads across all platforms.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said in a statement, "Animoca Brands is incredibly thrilled to welcome Grease Monkey Games, a team that has experience in developing AAA gaming titles and shares our vision for the open metaverse and, more specifically, for our own REVV Motorsport. Grease Monkey Games not only adds exciting titles to our catalogue, but it also significantly enhances our development capabilities."

According to Animoca Brands, the rationale behind its most-recent acquisition stems from Grease Monkey's extensive experience in motorsports games development and "established industry partnerships across motorsports and automotive manufacturing".

The acquisition also means that Animoca Brands will not only appropriate Grease Monkey's entire games catalogue but will also enhance its proprietary development capabilities as the company looks to add content to its growing gaming metaverse including The Sandbox — a blockchain-powered social hub allowing participants to build and trade collections of fantasy and role-playing adventures.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Blockchain, Blockchain Gaming, Animoca Brands, Web3, Grease Monkey Games
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch Date Set for February 28, Design, Price, Specifications Tipped Online

Related Stories

Animoca Brands Acquires Grease Monkey Games to Focus on Adding Blockchain Gaming Elements to Upcoming Motorsport Titles
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  4. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of a Triple Galaxy Merger
  5. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  7. MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini With M2 Chip Launch Tipped for March
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  9. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband-Style Earphones Launched in India
  10. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K50 Pro Price, Specifications, Design Surface Online, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Goes on Pre-Booking in India via Company’s Live Commerce Platform: Check Offers
  3. Animoca Brands Acquires Grease Monkey Games to Focus on Adding Blockchain Gaming Elements to Upcoming Motorsport Titles
  4. Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch Date Set for February 28, Design, Price, Specifications Tipped Online
  5. RBI Cautions Public Against Prepaid Payment Instruments Issued by Unauthorised Entities
  6. Ambrane FitShot Sphere Smartwatch With SpO2 Tracking, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Launches Dedicated ‘Safety in India’ Resource Hub to Highlight User Safety Measures
  8. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Bring Deals on Blaupunkt, Thomson Smart TVs, Washing Machines
  9. ‘It’s a Software’: Kevin O’Leary Says Bitcoin Holdings Similar to Yahoo, Microsoft Shares
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Tipped, Could Be the Cheapest Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.