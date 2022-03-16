Technology News
loading

American Express Plans Footprint in Metaverse and NFT Sectors, Files for Trademarks

A total of seven trademark applications have been filed by the American Express dated March 9.

By Radhika Parashar | Updated: 16 March 2022 16:12 IST
American Express Plans Footprint in Metaverse and NFT Sectors, Files for Trademarks

Photo Credit: Facebook/ American Express

American Express was founded in March 1850 and is now set to evolve with Web 3

Highlights
  • American Express has filed seven trademarks
  • Screenshots of the trademarks have emerged online
  • American Express plans to bring NFT marketplace as well

American Express is ramping up the documentation that would soon bring it onto the metaverse map. Among world's top payments processor, American Express has reportedly filed for seven trademark applications surrounding its foray into the virtual universe and non-fungible tokens (NFT) sectors. Its famous Centurion logo has also been specified in the filings, indicating that it could also get a virtual ‘avatar'. This is American Express' step towards exploring Web 3 opportunities -- the so called next phase of the Internet.

The trademark application from the New York City-headquartered company is dated March 9.

While the payment cards provider is yet to announce its metaverse and NFT plans, screenshots of its trademark filings have emerged on Twitter.

“Downloadable computer e-commerce software to allow users to perform electronic business transactions in the metaverse and other virtual worlds; digital media, namely, NFTs, featuring textual and graphic content,” the screenshots shared by Mike Kondoudis, an American trademark attorney disclosed.

The 1850-founded fintech company is also planning to provide an online marketplace “for buyers and sellers of digital media, namely, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) featuring textual and graphic content”.

Software for credit cards, travel, concierge services, as well as a virtual environment for recreation and entertainment are also on the list of American Express' metaverse plans, a Decrypt report said.

In the past few days, several notable names from the international finance industry, have begun making their marks on the Web 3 space.

Visa, JP Morgan, and Mastercard have, for instance, marked their presence in the crypto and metaverse zones.

Research reports expect the market opportunity for the metaverse to reach $800 billion (roughly Rs. 59,58,719 crore) by 2024.

The NFT belt is not behind. Last year, NFT sales reached some $25 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,700 crore) in 2021 as the speculative crypto asset exploded in popularity, data from market tracker DappRadar showed.

It could be a while before American Express gets the required approvals to step into Web 3. The average time for the US Patent and Trademark Office to review an application is about nine-and-a-half months, a report by CoinTelegraph said.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: American Express, NFT, Non Fungible Tokens, Metaverse, Visa, Mastercard, JP Morgan, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Russia's Top Lender Sberbank Launches Smart TVs to Offset Heavy Blow of Western Sanctions
Bentley Promises to Launch One Electric Car Annually for 5 Years Starting 2025

Related Stories

American Express Plans Footprint in Metaverse and NFT Sectors, Files for Trademarks
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  2. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  3. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  4. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones: Top Deals
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
  7. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  9. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  10. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date Set for March 22; Variant With 80W Fast Charging Support Teased
  2. Snapchat Brings Custom Landmarkers to Let Creators Anchor AR Experiences to Their Favourite Places
  3. Government Considering Developing Indian OS for Mobiles: Union Minister
  4. Ms. Marvel Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Out, Trailer Introduces MCU’s First Muslim Superhero
  5. Bentley Promises to Launch One Electric Car Annually for 5 Years Starting 2025
  6. American Express Plans Footprint in Metaverse and NFT Sectors, Files for Trademarks
  7. Russia's Top Lender Sberbank Launches Smart TVs to Offset Heavy Blow of Western Sanctions
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) March 2022 Update Brings Holi Dhamaka Theme Mode, New Playground
  9. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones, Accessories: Best Deals, Offers
  10. Honor Magic 4 Series to Launch in China on March 17; Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Edition/ Pro+ Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.