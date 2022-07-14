Technology News
WhaleFin Lands Major Kit Sponsorship Deal With Spanish Atletico Madrid

Amber Group and its crypto platform will be the fans’ digital asset gateway.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 14 July 2022 19:35 IST
Photo Credit: Atletico Madrid

Amber Group is a large digital assets company with 'WhaleFin' as its flagship platform

Highlights
  • The partnership will help the club with digital finance innovation
  • Despite the crypto winter such deals have been frequent of late
  • OKX penned a sponsorship deal with Manchester City earlier this week

WhaleFin, the consumer-facing digital asset platform of Amber Group, is the official kit sponsor of Atletico Madrid after a landmark five-year deal was signed earlier this week. The crypto platform's logo will be on the front of the Spanish soccer giant's games kits, according to an official announcement on the Madrid-based club's website. The latest deal also makes Amber Group the official 'Digital Wealth and Digital Lifestyle' partner of Atletico Madrid. WhaleFin, will serve as the digital asset gateway for the fans of the Spanish football club.

In addition to the sponsorship activities, Amber Group and Atletico Madrid will collaborate on several CSR and sustainability-focused projects. WhaleFin will also partner with the Atletico Madrid Foundation to facilitate public education campaigns.

"This multi-year partnership is a monumental moment for Amber Group, and we are proud to be partnering with Atlético de Madrid, one of the top football clubs in Spain and Europe. This partnership celebrates our shared values in teamwork and community-building which are resonant in both the world of sport and crypto finance. As we continue to work towards a more connected and inclusive global economy that promotes fair opportunity for all, we look forward to democratizing financial innovation and to creating opportunities for everyone to start on their digital asset journey,” Michael Wu, the Chief Executive Officer of Amber Group, commented in a blog post.

Despite the crypto winter, companies in the digital asset ecosystem have signed several sponsorship agreements with leading international football clubs in the past few months. Earlier this week, OKX became the training kit sponsor of Manchester City.

Miguel Ángel Gil, the Chief Executive Officer of Atlético de Madrid, said, “This partnership aligns with our desire to evolve digitally and be able to offer better, more superior digital experiences to our fans. We wholeheartedly believe that Amber Group is the perfect partner to achieve this, and I would therefore like to thank its CEO, Michael Wu, for his trust and commitment to our club."

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Amber Group, WhaleFin, Atletico Madrid
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Realme Pad X, Watch 3, 5G-Led AIoT Products to Be Unveiled at Upcoming Hey Creatives Event on July 26
Facebook, Instagram Parent Meta Releases First Human Rights Report for 2020, 2021

