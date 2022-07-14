WhaleFin, the consumer-facing digital asset platform of Amber Group, is the official kit sponsor of Atletico Madrid after a landmark five-year deal was signed earlier this week. The crypto platform's logo will be on the front of the Spanish soccer giant's games kits, according to an official announcement on the Madrid-based club's website. The latest deal also makes Amber Group the official 'Digital Wealth and Digital Lifestyle' partner of Atletico Madrid. WhaleFin, will serve as the digital asset gateway for the fans of the Spanish football club.

In addition to the sponsorship activities, Amber Group and Atletico Madrid will collaborate on several CSR and sustainability-focused projects. WhaleFin will also partner with the Atletico Madrid Foundation to facilitate public education campaigns.

"This multi-year partnership is a monumental moment for Amber Group, and we are proud to be partnering with Atlético de Madrid, one of the top football clubs in Spain and Europe. This partnership celebrates our shared values in teamwork and community-building which are resonant in both the world of sport and crypto finance. As we continue to work towards a more connected and inclusive global economy that promotes fair opportunity for all, we look forward to democratizing financial innovation and to creating opportunities for everyone to start on their digital asset journey,” Michael Wu, the Chief Executive Officer of Amber Group, commented in a blog post.

Despite the crypto winter, companies in the digital asset ecosystem have signed several sponsorship agreements with leading international football clubs in the past few months. Earlier this week, OKX became the training kit sponsor of Manchester City.

Miguel Ángel Gil, the Chief Executive Officer of Atlético de Madrid, said, “This partnership aligns with our desire to evolve digitally and be able to offer better, more superior digital experiences to our fans. We wholeheartedly believe that Amber Group is the perfect partner to achieve this, and I would therefore like to thank its CEO, Michael Wu, for his trust and commitment to our club."