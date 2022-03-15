Technology News
loading

Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake

On the "Aid for Ukraine" website, users can currently offer donations in 10 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, and Dogecoin.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 March 2022 18:51 IST
Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

Exchange platform FTX to convert the donated funds into dollars

Highlights
  • 'Cryptocurrencies play a significant role in Ukraine's defense'
  • Everstake to allow users to make donations in cryptocurrencies
  • It plans to add the ability to donate NFTs in future

The Ukrainian government launched a website in partnership with crypto-firms FTX and Everstake that will funnel donations to Ukraine's central bank as it combats a devastating invasion by Russia.

On the "Aid for Ukraine" website, users can currently offer donations in 10 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, ether, and dogecoinBitcoin price in India as of March 15 at 6:42pm IST stood at Rs. 30.78 lakh.

"Cryptocurrencies play a significant role in Ukraine's defense," Oleksandre Borniakov, Ukraine's deputy minister of Digital Transformation, said in a statement.

"Cryptocurrency assets have proven to be extremely valuable in facilitating the flow of funding to Ukrainian citizens and soldiers and in raising awareness and interest among the global public," he added.

The crypto firm Everstake, one of the largest in Ukraine, will allow users be able to make donations in other cryptocurrencies than those listed on the site.

The site also plans to add the ability to donate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the future.

Bahamas-based exchange platform FTX, founded by US billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, will convert the donated funds into dollars and route them to the National Bank of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange platform Kuna is also part of the initiative.

On the "Aid for Ukraine" site, a tracker showed that by 0230 GMT Tuesday, almost $49 million (roughly Rs. 374 crore) had been raised out of a goal of $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,527 crore).

The money will be used to support the Ukrainian military as well as civilians "in dire need of humanitarian assistance," the partnership said in the statement.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ukraine, Russia, Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, Dogecoin
Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition to US by UK's Top Court

Related Stories

Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  6. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  7. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Samsung to Launch 5 New Windows 11 Laptops in India on March 17
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Teased Officially, Launch Date Yet to Be Revealed
  2. Ukraine Launches Website for Cryptocurrency Donations in Partnership with FTX and Everstake
  3. Julian Assange Denied Permission to Appeal Extradition to US by UK's Top Court
  4. Data Usage in India Grew by Over 50 Percent in the Last 5 Years, 5G Arrival to Continue Trajectory: Nokia
  5. Ola Electric Unveils New Gerua Colour Edition for Ola S1 Pro, Purchase Window Will Open on March 17
  6. Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. No Plans to Introduce a Cryptocurrency: Government to Rajya Sabha
  8. Vivo Y33T Starry Gold Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
  10. Tesla Raises Prices for Its EVs for Second Time in Less Than a Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.