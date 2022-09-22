Technology News
loading

Post Merge, Ethereum Developers to Focus on Scaling Solutions, Staked Asset Withdrawals

The one main goal is to allow Ethereum users to expand their reliance on the blockchain for multiple use-cases.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 22 September 2022 14:04 IST
Post Merge, Ethereum Developers to Focus on Scaling Solutions, Staked Asset Withdrawals

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Shubham Dhage

Ethereum developers are trying to reduce the dependency on centralised networks

Highlights
  • Ethereum blockchain is most commercialised
  • Ethereum developers are trying to make blockchain cheaper to use
  • Four new introductions to the blockchain are in the pipeline

Ethereum developers are probably heaving a sigh of relief now as the blockchain's eco-friendly Merge upgrade is live and running. The creators are likely to shift their focus on resolving other issues related to Ethereum that would further finetune its working and use cases. Scaling solutions for the blockchain and opening up withdrawals of staked assets are two key focus areas, which could reportedly rope-in the developers' intrigue. The one main goal is to allow Ethereum users to expand their reliance on the blockchain for multiple use-cases.

Now, a report by The Block has claimed that Ethereum's revamped proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism will soon support scaling solutions.

In an interview back in July, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin had said that the capabilities of Ethereum could be tuned to process 100,000 transactions per second from its regular 15-20 transactions per second. Reaching this point is the next big goal for Ethereum developers.

Proto-danksharding, sharding, introducing proposer builder separation (PBS) and reducing the total history and storage requirements for validators are the four processes in the pipeline for Ethereum's further development.

Proto-danksharding would introduce data blobs to increase the amount of data Ethereum blocks can hold and make transaction costs on Ethereum layer-2 chains 100 times cheaper. Layer-2 protocols allow cheaper transactions while still providing the security benefits of the Ethereum base layer.

With sharding, the ambition is to make the processing of large number of transactions cheaper by bringing them to the main blockchain in batches.

While the PBS concept will ensure an adequate amount of validators for decentralisation and data availability sampling on the post-sharded Ethereum network, altering the total history and storage requirements for validators would make running a validator more cost-effective.

All of this put together will eliminate Ethereum's dependency on centralised networks and maintain its decentralised quality, The Block said.

The Merge upgrade to Ethereum rolled out on September 15, making the most commercialised blockchain, eco-friendly in nature.

The Merge was first proposed in 2014. The developers have run extensive tests on the Ethereum revamp all these years because the decentralised finance (DeFi) apps reportedly worth over $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,61,100 crore) are supported on the blockchain, and cannot be put in jeopardy.

While the PoS mining operations use randomly selected miners to validate transactions, PoW mining needs a competitive validation method to confirm transactions and add new blocks to the blockchain. Hence, the operations of PoW mining is costlier to maintain.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Ethereum, Scaling, Vitalilk Buterin, Merge
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Here’s the Real Reason to Turn on Aeroplane Mode When You Fly

Related Stories

Post Merge, Ethereum Developers to Focus on Scaling Solutions, Staked Asset Withdrawals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  5. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  7. Google Pixel 7 Series India Launch Confirmed by Google India
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  10. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia T10 Tablet Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch: Details
  2. Bitcoin Falls to $18,600 After US Federal Reserve Announces Another Interest Rate Hike
  3. Tecno Pop 6 Pro Could be Launched in India Next Week, Price Tipped Ahead of Debut: Report
  4. Post Merge, Ethereum Developers to Focus on Scaling Solutions, Staked Asset Withdrawals
  5. Here’s the Real Reason to Turn on Aeroplane Mode When You Fly
  6. Strange World Trailer: Disney’s Next Animated Adventure Is Set on a Mysterious, Vibrant Planet
  7. Iranians Hit by Near-Total Internet Blackout as Amid Nationwide Mass Protests: All Details
  8. Xiaomi Civi 2 Design, Front Camera Specifications Officially Revealed: Details
  9. Swiggy, Zomato Amongst Top 10 Global Food Delivery Platforms, Research Firm Says
  10. ESA Astronaut Candidates for Artemis II Lunar Mission Announced: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.