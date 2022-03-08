Technology News
Adobe Behance Lets Creators Showcase Solana NFTs by Linking Phantom Wallets

Behance creators could already display their NFTs minted on the Ethereum blockchain within their profiles.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 8 March 2022 15:09 IST
Adobe Behance Lets Creators Showcase Solana NFTs by Linking Phantom Wallets

Photo Credit: Bloomberg/ Gabby Jones

The Solana blockchain is renowned for its low energy usage.

Highlights
  • Behance now supports a popular Solana wallet named Phantom
  • Behance so far allowed users to showcase NFTs minted on Ethereum
  • Developer platform QuickNode helped Behance with the integration

Adobe-owned creative showcase platform Behance has announced that users can now connect their Phantom wallet to their Behance accounts and display Solana non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their profiles. An all-in-one decentralised finance (DeFi) wallet by nature, Phantom offers users the ability to store cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and earn a passive income with idle assets. The new feature on Behance was fleshed out with the help of QuickNode, a Web3 developer platform, and Solana infrastructure provider, which integrates applications with multiple blockchains through an API.

Adobe already has a feature allowing users to showcase the NFTs minted on the Ethereum blockchain. However, there has been a growing concern over the high-energy usage on the Ethereum network and the high gas fees. However, the Solana blockchain addresses all these challenges.

In order to display their work minted on the Solana blockchain, Behance users will need to link their Phantom Wallet address to their profile. They can also add their Solana address to their Content Credentials to ensure they'll receive credit for their work, even if they sell their NFTs. Behance has also promised to launch additional tools in the future that will notify users if someone tries to claim their work as their own.

For creators who're interested in minting Solana NFTs, Behance recommends Holaplex as an easy tool to get started. For more experienced creators, the Metaplex tool is perfect for advanced customisations, Behest said. Once their NFTs have been minted, creators can show them off on their Behest profiles and list them for sale on marketplaces such as Formfunction and Magic Eden.

Behance has also made sure to mention their intensive collaboration with QuickNode, who helped them build the Solana compatible integration feature on the platform. A Web3 developer haven for building APIs, and scalable applications QuickNode offers developers a console for simple development and allows users to run Testnet or Mainnet through their API with compatibility across Ethereum, Polygon, Bitcoin, Optimism, Fantom, Solana, Celo, Terra, Arbitrum, BSC, and xDai nodes.



Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.



Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Adobe, Adobe Behance, Solana, NFT
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
