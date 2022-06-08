Technology News
Singapore Firm ADDX Says Will Recognise Cryptocurrency Assets of Accredited Investors

ADDX says will recognise only cryptocurrencies with a higher market value and apply discount rates when valuing these assets.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 June 2022 12:25 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

ADDX said it will accept crypto assets only in the category of net personal assets

  • ADDX is the first Singapore-based firm to recognise cryptocurrency
  • ADDX's high-net worth client asset assessment will include cryptocurrency
  • The firm will only recognise cryptocurrencies with a higher market value

Singapore-based private securities platform ADDX said it has become the first financial firm in the city-state to recognise cryptocurrency in their assessment of assets of high-net worth clients.

The move underscores the growing acceptance of digital currencies among financial services firms as they seek to tap a wide array of investors.

ADDX, whose backers include Singapore Exchange, said in a statement on Wednesday that it would recognise only cryptocurrencies with a higher market value and would apply discount rates when valuing these assets.

"Cryptocurrencies are here to stay. They no longer exist only on the fringes of wealth and investment conversations," said ADDX CEO Oi-Yee Choo.

"With a large minority of investors owning crypto, it is reasonable for these digital assets to be recognised as a part of one's portfolio – not unlike any other assets that can be valued in the marketplace, such as real estate or equity," Choo said.

Under Singapore's regulations, individuals need to have at least S$300,000 (roughly Rs. 1.5 crore) of income from the past 12 months, S$1 million (roughly Rs. 5.5 crore) in net financial assets or S$2 million (roughly 11 crore) in net personal assets to qualify as accredited investors.

ADDX said it will accept crypto assets only in the category of net personal assets and will apply a 50 percent discount rate for Bitcoin or Ether when calculating the value of these holdings and a 10 percent discount for USDC stable coin.

Cryptocurrencies - once seen as a niche asset for risk-hungry investors - became more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. While bitcoin's value has recently fallen, the overall crypto market is still valued at $1.2 trillion (roughly Rs. 93,27,000 crore).

"In time to come, we are likely to enable customers to fund their investment wallets with cryptocurrencies and to convert their assets between fiat currencies and crypto," said Choo.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

Further reading: ADDX, Singapore, Cryptocurrency, Cryptocurrency Exchange
