Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Cryptocurrency
  • AC Milan Launches First Ever NFT Collection to Support Charity Projects

AC Milan Launches First-Ever NFT Collection to Support Charity Projects

Limited-edition 3D NFT of a special jersey to be put up for sale.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 11 April 2022 17:55 IST
AC Milan Launches First-Ever NFT Collection to Support Charity Projects

Photo Credit: Twitter/ AC Milan

AC Milan will be releasing its first-ever NFT project in collaboration with the BitMEX and FanSea

Highlights
  • The 3D NFT has been created by FanSea using sustainable tech
  • Proceeds of the sale will be directed toward charity
  • The 3D NFT will be accessible to buyers on the Fansea app

AC Milan, the popular Italian football club, has announced the launch of its first-ever non-fungible (NFT) token project, the proceeds from which are meant to support the club's charitable initiatives — through Fondazione Milan, the clubs' charity arm — across the globe, including alleviating the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Collaborating with derivatives-focussed crypto exchange BitMEX and NFT platform FanSea, AC Milan are auctioning a limited-edition 3D NFT of a special 'Rossoneri' jersey bearing the club's iconic red and black stripes from South Sudan starting April 14.

Created by a platform called FanSea with the help of sustainable tech, the 3D NFT can be bought by fans starting April 14. Each NFT will cost GBP 45 (roughly Rs. 3,725) and a total of 75,817 NFTs will be dropped, a nod to the capacity of the San Siro stadium, the football club's iconic home ground. Following the auction, users can access the 3D NFT on the FanSea app which is due to launch two weeks later on April 29.

Diving into the history of the jersey, the club explains in a blog post that the torn AC Milan jersey belonged to a boy in South Sudan that found its way to a Milan museum. The special jersey was discovered by Danish photographer Jan Grarup when he visited South Sudan to document the effects of floods in the landlocked east African country.

In keeping with the history of the jersey, the club says the proceeds will contribute to funding its charitable causes around the world, specifically mentioning the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and a UNICEF project in South Sudan.

"This is a special moment for the Club as it embarks on a journey in new territory in the name of charity. It is in AC Milan's nature to explore new innovative ways to engage with its international fanbase of over 500 million people, whilst spreading the positive values of sport, so we are proud to be able to combine these two different sides of our Club into one project," said AC Milan Chief Revenue Officer Casper Stylsvig in a statement.

"As part of this special charity project in collaboration with one of the most iconic clubs in the world, we share a passion for sport and want to take our part of the responsibility to help disadvantaged people and children. With this first non-profit NFT, AC Milan is breaking new ground and will be supported by BitMEX as well as FanSea in the future," added FanSea CEO and founder Alexander Schlicher.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Ericsson Suspends All Russia Operations Indefinitely Over War in Ukraine

Related Stories

AC Milan Launches First-Ever NFT Collection to Support Charity Projects
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  3. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow With Deals on Phones, Gadgets
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  7. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  8. Vivo Y15s Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500: All You Need to Know
  9. Twitter Handles of UP Government, State Information Department Hacked Briefly
  10. Glance TV Debuts to Let Users Interact on TVs in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Black Rs. 1,099 Plan With Fibre Broadband, Landline, DTH Benefits Launched
  2. Google Sues Puppy Scammer After Tip From AARP; Scammer Used Services to Sell Fake Pets
  3. Apple Said To Face Additional EU Antitrust Charge in Coming Weeks in Music Streaming Probe
  4. AC Milan Launches First-Ever NFT Collection to Support Charity Projects
  5. UP Government, State Information Department Twitter Handles Hacked Briefly
  6. Ericsson Suspends All Russia Operations Indefinitely Over War in Ukraine
  7. W Boson Particles Weigh More Than Normal, Study Finds, Surprising Scientists
  8. Vivo Y15s Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500, Here’s How Much the Smartphone Costs Now
  9. Binance Scores Operational Permits in Abu Dhabi, Will Work as Broker-Dealer in Digital Assets
  10. IMF Study Reveals Illicit Use of Crypto More Prevalent in Corrupt Nations, Weaker Economies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.