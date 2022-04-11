AC Milan, the popular Italian football club, has announced the launch of its first-ever non-fungible (NFT) token project, the proceeds from which are meant to support the club's charitable initiatives — through Fondazione Milan, the clubs' charity arm — across the globe, including alleviating the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Collaborating with derivatives-focussed crypto exchange BitMEX and NFT platform FanSea, AC Milan are auctioning a limited-edition 3D NFT of a special 'Rossoneri' jersey bearing the club's iconic red and black stripes from South Sudan starting April 14.

Created by a platform called FanSea with the help of sustainable tech, the 3D NFT can be bought by fans starting April 14. Each NFT will cost GBP 45 (roughly Rs. 3,725) and a total of 75,817 NFTs will be dropped, a nod to the capacity of the San Siro stadium, the football club's iconic home ground. Following the auction, users can access the 3D NFT on the FanSea app which is due to launch two weeks later on April 29.

Diving into the history of the jersey, the club explains in a blog post that the torn AC Milan jersey belonged to a boy in South Sudan that found its way to a Milan museum. The special jersey was discovered by Danish photographer Jan Grarup when he visited South Sudan to document the effects of floods in the landlocked east African country.

In keeping with the history of the jersey, the club says the proceeds will contribute to funding its charitable causes around the world, specifically mentioning the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and a UNICEF project in South Sudan.

"This is a special moment for the Club as it embarks on a journey in new territory in the name of charity. It is in AC Milan's nature to explore new innovative ways to engage with its international fanbase of over 500 million people, whilst spreading the positive values of sport, so we are proud to be able to combine these two different sides of our Club into one project," said AC Milan Chief Revenue Officer Casper Stylsvig in a statement.

"As part of this special charity project in collaboration with one of the most iconic clubs in the world, we share a passion for sport and want to take our part of the responsibility to help disadvantaged people and children. With this first non-profit NFT, AC Milan is breaking new ground and will be supported by BitMEX as well as FanSea in the future," added FanSea CEO and founder Alexander Schlicher.

