Technology News
loading

EU Agrees Rulebook for 'Wild West' Crypto Markets: What Are the New Rules and How Will It Affect in Future?

Crypto firms will have to disclose their impact on the environment and climate change, using standards that the ESMA securities watchdog will draft.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 July 2022 01:52 IST
EU Agrees Rulebook for 'Wild West' Crypto Markets: What Are the New Rules and How Will It Affect in Future?

The EU rules will give holders of stablecoins the right to claim their money back free of charge

The European Union on Thursday reached a provisional deal on the world's first set of comprehensive rules to regulate what one lawmaker called the "Wild West" crypto market.

WHAT ARE THE NEW RULES?

Crypto firms that want to issue and sell digital tokens in an EU state will have to obtain a licence from a national regulator.

The licence will allow operators to serve the whole 27-country bloc from one base, and be liable for losing cryptoassets from consumers' digital wallets.

Currently, firms show an EU national regulator they have adequate controls to stop money laundering, but can only operate within that country.

National watchdogs must update the EU's securities watchdog ESMA about any large operators they have authorised, which stops short of lawmaker calls for a European watchdog for the sector.

SO THE RULES ARE ALREADY IN EFFECT?

Not yet.

The deal needs formal rubberstamping by EU states and the European Parliament before it comes into effect — likely 2023 at the earliest.

The rules will apply to some tokens such as "stablecoins" — crypto pegged to traditional currencies or commodities that aim to keep a steady value — 12 months from the day the law comes into force. For other tokens, the rules will apply 18 months after the start date.

Crypto firms that already comply with anti-money laundering controls will also be given 18 months to obtain licences under new law, without disrupting service.

ARE STABLECOINS A BIG ISSUE?

For sure.

The collapse in May of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggered a sharp sell-off in crypto markets and worried regulators.

The EU rules will give holders of stablecoins the right to claim their money back free of charge. Issuers of the tokens will have to hold minimum levels of liquidity, and will be overseen by the EU's European Banking Authority.

Crypto firms must have a registered office in the bloc to issue stablecoins, and coins based on non-European currencies will be constrained to preserve "monetary sovereignty."

Crypto industry officials say it will become harder to make money under such rules.

AND NON-FUNGIBLE TOKENS?

It's complicated. Lawmakers wanted non-fungible tokens (NFTs) under the new rules, but EU states opposed.

That led to a compromise where NFTs are not included, but if they become fungible — mutually replaceable — regulators can force them to comply with crypto rules. If they act like traditional securities, the EU's stringent MiFID markets rules can come into play.

The European Commission will assess within 18 months whether standalone rules are needed for NFTs.

WHAT ABOUT CRYPTO AND CLIMATE CHANGE?

Bitcoin's energy use is a big worry for lawmakers.

Crypto firms will have to disclose their impact on the environment and climate change, using standards that the ESMA securities watchdog will draft.

The European Commission will assess within two years the environmental impact of cryptoassets and introduce mandatory sustainability rules, including on the energy-intensive "proof of work" system used for "mining" crypto such as bitcoin.

WHAT ARE OTHER COUNTRIES DOING?

Japan blazed a trail among major economies by introducing a crypto law in 2017, forcing exchanges to register with its financial watchdog.

Others have been slower.

In the United States, there is no federal framework in place, though individual states do have crypto-specific rules. Senators unveiled this month a bill to set out new rules and hand the bulk of oversight to commodities regulators, though it's unclear when the rules would be approved.

Britain said in April it would introduce rules on stablecoins, leaving most cryptocurrencies and related firms subject only to patchy regulation.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cryptocurrency, crypto market, cryptoassets, EU, NFT, digital wallets, tokens, terraUSD, Bitcoin, stablecoins
WhatsApp's New Scam is Offering Users Free Visa, Job Benefits in the UK: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It

Related Stories

EU Agrees Rulebook for 'Wild West' Crypto Markets: What Are the New Rules and How Will It Affect in Future?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  3. Apple AirPods Pro 2 Will Reportedly be Powered by System-in-Package
  4. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  5. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  6. iPhone in the Future May Work in the Rain, Patent Suggests
  7. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company: All Details Here
  8. Vivo T1x Tipped to Debut in India Soon: All Details
  9. Bright Nova Was Visible to Human Eyes for 24 Hours Before It Vanished
  10. Apple TV Remote App Quietly Removed From App Store
#Latest Stories
  1. Russian Lawmakers Approve Harsher Rules for Foreign Tech Firms Without Offices, Personal Data Transfer
  2. Apple AirPods Max Smart Case Said to Feature a Magnetic Clasp in New Patent
  3. WhatsApp's New Scam is Offering Users Free Visa, Job Benefits in the UK: Here’s How NOT to Fall for It
  4. Delhi Government Mandates Electric Fleet for Cab Aggregators, Food Delivery Firms by April 1, 2030
  5. Tesla Should Rethink Production Plans After Deliveries Fall for First Time in Two Years: Wall Street Analysts
  6. Former TikTok Gaming Head to Launch Blockchain Games Startup as Big Players Keep Away
  7. Tesla Said to Pause Production After Shaky Quarter With Historic Production Milestone
  8. Motorola X30 Pro Primary Camera to Feature 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  9. Xiaomi CyberDog, a Robotic Dog Powered by Nvidia's AI Platform, Unveiled in India
  10. Nexo Seeks to Acquire Vauld, Amid Increasing Consolidation in Digital Currency Industry
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.