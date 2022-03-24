Technology News
loading

What Is ApeCoin? Why Has Its Value Shot Up by Over 50 Percent in a Week?

There's currently no real use case for ApeCoin, despite its $13.6-billion (roughly Rs. 1,03,640 crore) fully diluted market cap as of today.

By Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee | Updated: 24 March 2022 19:00 IST
What Is ApeCoin? Why Has Its Value Shot Up by Over 50 Percent in a Week?

Photo Credit: Twitter/ ApeCoin

The value of ApeCoin continues to climb as hype around the tokens potential use picks up

Highlights
  • ApeCoin holders become members of the ApeCoin DAO
  • ApeCoin is overseen and managed by the ApeCoin DAO
  • The governance token's diluted market cap has exceeded $13 billion

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is one of the most prominent collections of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the world. The series of 10,000 blockchain-based cartoon primates, worth roughly $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,855 crore) at today's prices, has become ubiquitous on the Internet. Last week, people associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club launched a cryptocurrency called ApeCoin. The pitch to investors was vague: support projects related to the Bored Apes and "community-led initiatives that drive culture forward into the metaverse".

It's been a little over a week since that and despite a sluggish start on debut-day, ApeCoin's value has surged with week-to-date profits up by more than 58 percent at the time of writing.

There's currently no real use case for the ApeCoin, despite its $13.6 billion (roughly Rs. 1,03,640 crore) fully-diluted market cap, and it's not clear what its use will be in the future. Yuga Labs, which developed the Bored Ape Yacht Club, was allocated a portion of the ApeCoin tokens, but this is not a Yuga Lab token and it isn't officially affiliated with the company.

What is ApeCoin and who are its founders?

ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club or BAYC but as mentioned, the coin was not created by Yuga Labs, the developers of BAYC. Instead, it was created by ApeCoin DAO.

ApeCoin DAO empowers its community to design blockchain games and services as well as create physical and virtual merchandise. The organisation is administered by the ApeCoin Foundation. While some think that Yuga Labs' decision to separate itself from ApeCoin is a move for decentralisation, others think Yuga Labs is trying to avoid regulatory backlash from the SEC.

The ApeCoin DAO is headed by a council comprising Alexis Ohanian (Reddit), Amy Wu (FTX), Maaria Bajwa (Sound Ventures), Yat Sui (Animoca Brands), and Dean Steinbeck (Horizen Labs).

Although the token and DAO are not directly linked with Yuga Labs and its Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the two are associated, which is why holders of BAYC NFTs received free ApeCoin upon the cryptocurrency's release, and it will serve as the main token for the BAYC ecosystem.

While the team behind ApeCoin admits that the token is primarily a meme coin, it's also attempting to build an ecosystem around the cryptocurrency. Services that will use the coin include The MonkeyFirm NFT platform, a decentralised exchange, and play-to-earn gaming projects.

According to ApeCoin's website, "APE is a token made to support what's next, controlled and built on by the community. It will serve as a decentralised protocol layer for community-led initiatives that drive culture forward into the metaverse."

How is ApeCoin distributed?

In all, there are 1 billion ApeCoins. Of this number, 14 percent will go to “launch contributors,” 8 percent to the founders of BAYC, and 16 percent will go to the Yuga Labs. BAYC and MAYC holders have also been allotted a claim to 15 percent of the total circulation, while the rest will form part of the DAO's "ecosystem fund".

According to a statement, the token holders will be able to vote on all community decisions. All other special decisions will be left to the DAO council. Yuga Labs has also noted that it would adopt ApeCoin as its primary token for future products and services. While Animoca Brands' blockchain game, Benji Bananas, also plans to implement the token into its architecture. The token also remains central to ApeCoin DAO's intention to trade both physical and virtual goods.

ApeCoin is available for trading on various global exchanges including Binance, Coinbase, KuCoin, Huobi, Kraken, Bybit, and FTX. Since its launch a host of Indian exchanges have also added the token to its list of tradeables including Giottus and CoinDCX.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, ApeCoin, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Yuga Labs, NFT, Animoca Brands
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Itel Vision 3 With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router for Postpaid Users With 5 Hours Battery Backup Launched in India

Related Stories

What Is ApeCoin? Why Has Its Value Shot Up by Over 50 Percent in a Week?
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  3. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  5. WhatsApp Rolling Out Multi-Device Support for All Users: How to Link
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
  8. Vi Blocks Nearly 8,000 SIM Cards After Madhya Pradesh Police Issue Notice
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for March 28: All You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 to Go on Sale in India on April 6 via Amazon; Specifications Teased
  2. Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router for Postpaid Users With 5 Hours Battery Backup Launched in India
  3. Itel Vision 3 With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 With Optional LTE Connectivity, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor Launched
  5. Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Timings Announced, to Include Stranger Things Crossover Mission
  6. Portsmouth to Enable Bill Payments in Bitcoin, Mayor Deaglan McEachern Backs Idea
  7. Apple to Buy Its First Large Batch of Carbon-Free Aluminium for iPhone SE
  8. Ghostwire: Tokyo PC System Requirements Announced
  9. iPhone SE (2022) Teardown Reveals 2,018mAh Battery, Snapdragon X57 Modem
  10. CoinDCX Launches Crypto Investment Plan to Help Users Invest in Intervals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.