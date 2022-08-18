Technology News
Snap Said to Shut Down Development of Pixy Flying Selfie Drone Camera: Report

Pixy, which costs $230 (roughly Rs. 18.300), will reportedly continue to be sold in its current iteration.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 August 2022 23:20 IST
Snap Said to Shut Down Development of Pixy Flying Selfie Drone Camera: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Snap CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel holds up a Pixy drone

  • Snap launched the Pixy flying drone camera ifour months ago
  • The company warned of "incredibly challenging conditions" last month
  • Snap recently said it reached 1 million subscribers for Snapchat+

Snapchat parent Snap will stop future development of its Pixy flying selfie drone, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Pixy, which costs $230 (roughly Rs. 18.300), will continue to be sold in its current iteration, according to the report.

The news comes nearly four months after the Santa Monica, California-based company launched the pocket-sized Pixy camera, which can fly a few feet above its user to take photos and videos.

Snap declined to comment on the report.

Rising costs and other economic woes have forced companies to curb their marketing spend, hurting ad-reliant online companies such as Snap, Facebook-parent Meta, Twitter, and Pinterest.

Last month, Snap had warned of "incredibly challenging conditions" due to the current economic turmoil and increasing competition after reporting disappointing results.

The company, which is reeling from privacy changes made to Apple's iPhone, had also said it would significantly slow hiring, invest in its advertising business and find new sources of revenue as part of its belt-tightening efforts.

On Monday, Snap said it had reached 1 million subscribers for its Snapchat premium subscription, after launching the service in June as a new source of revenue.

Social media companies including SnapTwitter, and Meta Platforms, which all earn the majority of revenue from selling digital advertising, are facing a weakening ad market due to record-high inflation causing brands to reign in their marketing spending.

Snap's shares dropped 25 percent last month after disappointing second quarter earnings, as it suffered from weaker advertising demand than Wall Street had expected. Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said the company would work to speed up revenue growth, in part through new sources of revenue.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

