PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on Friday, Says PMO

Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is a two-day event being held on May 27 and 28 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 May 2022 13:31 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Over 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition

Highlights
  • Over 1,600 delegate will participate in Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022
  • The prime minister will interact with kisan drone pilots
  • The event will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest drone festival here on Friday and interact with kisan drone pilots as well as witness open-air drone demonstrations. 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' is a two-day event and will be held on May 27 and May 28.

Modi will inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival – Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 – on May 27 at 10am (IST) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. The prime minister will interact with kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre, the statement said.

Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, public sector undertakings, private companies and drone startups will participate in the festival.

More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition, it said.

The mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India drone taxi prototype, among others, it said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, Drones, Kisan Drones
