Private players are free to use drones for delivery purposes subject to compliance with Drone Rules, 2021, informed Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh (Retd) in Rajya Sabha on Monday. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a written reply to a question asked about drone services for private players in Rajya Sabha, Singh said, "Drones offer tremendous benefits to almost all sectors of the economy. These include agriculture, vaccine delivery, surveillance, search and rescue, transportation, mapping, defence and law enforcement to name a few."

"The Government is utilising services of drone service providers for vaccine delivery, inspection of oil pipelines and power transmission lines, anti-locust operations, agricultural spraying, the survey of mines, land mapping under SVAMITVA scheme for issuance of digital property cards, etc. Many of these have been in remote areas of the country. Private players are free to use drones for delivery purposes subject to compliance with Drone Rules, 2021," he said.

The Union Minister further said that last year in September the Government notified the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme to promote the growth of drone manufacturing by private companies.

"The scheme provides for an incentive of Rs 120 crores, spread over three financial years. The PLI rate is 20 percent of the value addition over three financial years. PLI for a manufacturer shall be capped at 25 percent of the total annual outlay. A provisional list of 23 PLI beneficiaries was released on July 6, 2022. The beneficiaries include 12 manufacturers of drones and 11 manufacturers of drone components," Singh said.

He said that the Drones Rules, 2021 notified on August 25, 2021, provide the necessary regulatory framework for the commercial use of drones. These rules cover various aspects like type certification, registration and operation of drones, airspace restrictions, research, development and testing of drones, training and licensing, offences and penalties etc.

The key aspects of the regulatory framework under Drones Rules, 2021: