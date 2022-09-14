GoPro Hero 11 Black has just been announced, along with the GoPro Hero 11 Mini and the GoPro Hero 11 Creator Edition. The new cameras are equipped with a larger sensor compared to the Hero 10 Black, that's capable of capturing 8:7 aspect ratio photos and videos. They also feature 10-bit colour support. The Hero 11 Black series features the next-generation HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilisation system, a new HyperView lens, and offers an optional simpler user interface for beginners. The Hero 11 Black now ships with GoPro's Enduro battery that claims to extend recording time by up to 38 percent, compared to the standard battery.

GoPro Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Mini, Hero 11 Black Creator Edition price in India and availability

The GoPro Hero 11 Black will be available in India starting today for Rs. 51,500. The Hero 11 Black Mini will go on sale in November at Rs. 41,500. Meanwhile, the Hero 11 Black Creator Edition will be available in October, priced at Rs. 71,500. All models will be available through major offline and online retail partners in India. The GoPro Hero 10 Black (Review) will continue at a reduced price of Rs. 46,500. GoPro is also keeping the Hero 9 Black (Review) around at Rs. 37,000.

GoPro Hero 11 Black specifications

The GoPro Hero 11 Black has the exact same dimensions as the Hero 10 Black. It features the same 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back and a colour LCD display on the front for a live preview. It's powered by GoPro's GP2 processor and has the same rugged design. The camera is also waterproof up to 10m without the need for any housing.

Some of the new features of the Hero 11 Black include a larger 1/1.9-inch sensor (versus 1/2.3-inch sensor in the Hero 10 Black) with a native 8:7 aspect ratio. GoPro claims that shooting with this field of view allows you to crop your photo or video to a 4:3 or 16:9 aspect ratio with the Quik app without losing any quality.

The new camera also supports shooting in 10-bit colour, HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilisation with 360-degree Horizon Lock, new Timelapse presets for capturing star trails or vehicle lights trails, and a tweaked interface with Easy Controls for first-time users. GoPro Subscription, the company's paid cloud backup service, will now send you an Auto Highlight video directly to your phone after footage from the Hero 11 Black is auto-uploaded to the cloud, according to the company.

The GoPro Hero 11 Creator Edition is designed for content creators and vloggers. The kit consists of the Hero 11 Black camera, the Volta battery grip, Media Mod, and the Light Mod.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini specifications

The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is callback to the Hero Session series and is essentially a Hero 11 Black but in a more compact body, and without the touchscreen display. It's just as tall as the 11 Black, but is thicker and less wide. It also weighs less, at 133g. The Hero 11 Black Mini is designed to be used in tighter spaces and is said to be optimised for helmet mounting thanks to the second pair of mounting fingers on the back.

The Mini does have a single monochrome status display on the top to check the settings, but configuring shooting modes and previews will need to be done on a connected phone with the Quik app. While the Mini has most of the main photo and video capturing options as the standard Hero 11 Black, certain advanced features such as RAW photo capture, GPS, scheduled capture, and webcam mode are missing.