GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones Ultra-Light FPV Camera Launched for Drones in US

GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones is equipped with a GP2 processor.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 April 2022 11:50 IST
Photo Credit: GoPro

The GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones offers improved airflow and cooling

Highlights
  • GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones can record 5.3K videos at 60fps
  • The GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones weighs only 54g
  • It can be controlled via the drone’s flight controller

GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones camera has been launched, which is a stripped-down version of the flagship Hero 10 Black camera. This camera has been purpose-built to be a great first-person-view (FPV) drone camera. Weighing in at only 54g, this is the lightest camera in the company's lineup. To achieve this feat, GoPro removed the screen, speakers, waterproofing, and even the battery from the Hero 10 Black Bones. However, the company has not compromised its recording capabilities. GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones is equipped with the same image sensor and the GP2 processor as the Hero 10 Black.

GoPro decided to release the Hero 10 Black Bones after it realised that drone pilots were already chopping down GoPro cameras to improve the flight time of their drones. As mentioned earlier, this camera is custom-designed for capturing FPV shots.

GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones price, availability

The GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones is currently available only in the United States. It is listed on GoPro.com at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 30,500) with a one-year GoPro Subscription. You can also purchase it for $499.99 (roughly Rs. 38,000) without the subscription.

GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones specifications

The camera features a premium high-performance imaging pipeline powered by the GP2 processor, which is capable of recording 5.3K videos at 60fps, 4K videos at 120fps, and 2.7K videos at 240fps. It comes with licences for premium features like the Emmy-winning ReelSteady stabilisation technology. As mentioned earlier, GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones weighs only 54g, making it an ideal choice for 3-inch class or larger drones. Its stripped-down enclosure allows for improved airflow and cooling, enabling drone pilots to record for extended periods.

The company has acknowledged the hazards of shooting with drones and fitted the Hero 10 Black Bones with replaceable lens covers. It has also made the camera compatible with most of the existing drone batteries. GoPro has provided multiple control options for the camera, including two physical buttons on the camera itself. You can use the GoPro app or other applications to operate the camera wirelessly. Furthermore, you can connect the camera directly to your drone's transmitter to operate it from the flight controller.

Further reading: GoPro, GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones, GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones Price, GoPro Hero 10 Black Bones specifications
