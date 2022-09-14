DJI Osmo Action 3 Camera With Up to 4K/120fps Video Recording Launched

DJI Osmo Action 3 was launched on Wednesday as the third action camera from the maker of drones and gimbals. The camera sports two touchscreen displays — one on the front and one on the back. It gets a single 12-megapixel 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor which is paired with a lens that has f/2.8 aperture and a field-of-view of 155 degrees. The development comes as GoPro is also launching its newest action camera, GoPro Hero 11.

DJI Osmo Action 3 price

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is available in two combos. The first combo is priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 26,150), which gets an Extreme Battery, a protective frame, and a bunch of other accessories that are said to cover most shooting scenarios. The second combo is priced at $439 (roughly Rs. 34,900) and it comes with two Extreme Batteries, a battery case, and a 1.5-metre Extension Rod, among other equipment.

DJI Osmo Action 3 specifications

The DJI Osmo Action 3 gets a single camera that features a 1/1.7-inch CMOS 12-megapixel sensor paired with a lens that has f/2.8 aperture, a field-of-view of 155 degrees, and a focus range of 0.3 metres to infinity. As per DJI, the maximum photo resolution is 4,000x3,000 pixels. It offers a 4x digital zoom for photos, 2x for videos greater than 60fps, 3x for videos less than or equal to 60fps with HorizonSteady On, and 4x for videos less than or equal to with HorizonSteady Off.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 can record standard 4K videos with 60fps (4:3) and standard 4K videos with 120fps (16:9). Other shooting modes include Slow Motion, Hyperlapse, and Timelapse. The action camera gets Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), RockSteady 3.0, HorizonBalancing, and HorizonSteady stabilisation options.

There are two touchscreens — on the front of the DJI Osmo Action 3 is a 1.4-inch screen with 320x320 pixel resolution and 326ppi pixel density, while on the rear is a 2.25-inch screen with 360x640 pixel resolution and 326ppi pixel density. DJI Osmo Action 3 gets a 1,770mAh battery that is claimed to have an operating time of 160 minutes. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth v5.0. It comes with three microphones and is water resistant up to 16-metre without waterproof case and up to 60-metre with waterproof case.